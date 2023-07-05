Facebook Twitter
How would Major League Baseball players feel about a team in Utah?

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
How would Major League Baseball players feel about a team in Utah?
Gov. Spencer Cox joins other dignitaries at the groundbreaking of the Rocky Mountain Power District property on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Gail Miller also announced plans to hopefully bring a Major League Baseball team to the area.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

If the opinions of current Major League Baseball players are any indication, Salt Lake City may have an uphill battle in landing a team, which a Larry H. Miller Company-led consortium known as “Big League Utah” is looking to do.

Last month, The Athletic published a survey of 103 MLB players in which they were asked a variety of questions, from “If you were starting a team today, who is the first player you would sign?” (Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani won in a landslide) to “What is the best potential expansion city?,” among others.

On that expansion question, players could choose among the following:

  • Nashville, Tennessee.
  • Portland, Oregon.
  • Montreal, Canada.
  • Oakland, California (it is expected that the Oakland Athletics will be moving to Las Vegas, Nevada).
  • Other.
Nashville won easily, garnering 69% of the vote. Salt Lake City came in a tie for sixth with Vancouver, getting 2% of the vote.

That was behind Montreal (10%); Charlotte, North Carolina (5%); Austin, Texas (5%); and Portland (4%).

Three other cities received at least one vote: Orlando, Florida; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Athletic noted that numerous players could see a problem of too many teams in that area of the United States if Nashville gets a team, while Portland — widely seen as Salt Lake City’s primary competition for a team if MLB wants to add one in the West and one in the East — was called “polarizing.”

