‘Sound of Freedom’ outperforms ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘The Flash’ on 4th of July

The unassuming, anti-child trafficking film “Sound of Freedom” outperformed “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “The Flash” on the Fourth of July. “Sound of Freedom” boldly hit theaters on a holiday typically celebrated around the barbecue — not the movie theater — but still impressed at the box office.

“The Sound of Freedom” raked in more than $14 million on Tuesday, while the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie brought in more than $11 million and “The Flash” made just $1 million per Box Office Mojo.

Despite “The Sound of Freedom’s” impressive holiday run, the latest “Indiana Jones” installment, which hit theaters on June 30, is outperforming the anti-child trafficking film overall. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” has made more than $83 million domestically and more than $154 million worldwide during its first six days on screen, per Box Office Mojo.

The last Indy movie, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which landed in theaters in May 2008, made nearly $800 million worldwide at the box office.

“The Flash,” which hit theaters on June 16, is also outperforming “The Sound of Freedom” overall. The superhero movie has made more than $101 million domestically and $247 million worldwide at the box office so far, according to Box Office Mojo.

The majority of “The Sound of Freedom” opening day profits came from pre-sales. In a press release sent to the Deseret News, Angel Studios revealed that ‘The Sound of Freedom” topped $10 million in pre-sales ahead of its July 4 theatrical release.

Angel Studios is using a crowdfunding platform known as Pay it Forward to sell more tickets. Those with expendable income can purchase tickets in advance for those who wish to see the film, but cannot afford a ticket. According to a press release from Angel Studios, $2.6 million of opening day sales came through the Pay it Forward program.

Filmmakers behind “Sound of Freedom” hope to see 2 million tickets to “symbolize our commitment to the 2 million trafficked children around the world,” per Angel Studios. Nearly 1.5 million tickets have been sold so far.

“Sound of Freedom” has already outperformed Angel Studios’ “His Only Son” which made $5.5 million at its domestic opening in March and just over $12 million worldwide overall.

What is ‘Sound of Freedom’ rated?

“Sound of Freedom” is rated PG-13. The movie is set around child sex trafficking. Although there is no graphic imagery, it is a dark theme. There is mild language use and some violence, including weapon use. Smoking and drinking is seen throughout.