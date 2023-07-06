Mark your calendars, y’all: Prime Day is coming

Shoppers, overplanners and restockers, rejoice: Amazon’s Prime Day is quickly upon us. Whether you’re ready to do some extremely early Christmas shopping, looking to replace worn favorites or simply, like me, buy yourself a little treat, now’s the time.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Prime Day.

What date is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day officially begins July 11 — at 1 a.m. MDT, to be exact — and ends on July 12.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is 48 hours of pure, unadulterated savings on top brands and products, as well as small businesses — only available for Prime members. According to Amazon, Prime Day was created to “celebrate Prime members” and started on Amazon’s 20th anniversary in July 2015.

How to get the most out of Prime Day

Prime Day is already full of great deals and steals, but here are a few more tricks on how to save even more.

Use Amazon’s personalized shopping experiences

Amazon has recently rolled out “inspirational shopping experiences,” such as Inspire and Shop by Interest, to make your online shopping a little less complicated. Amazon Inspire is a “new in-app shopping feed,” according to Amazon, “that’s personalized with shoppable photos and videos tailored to your selected interests and engagement.” Shop by Interest is a page that allows you to shop specific categories that you’re interested in.

Apply exclusive promotions and coupons to your purchases

According to NBC, “Before and during Prime Day, Amazon offers members a handful of exclusive promotions and coupons.”

For example: Prime members can save 10% on GrubHub orders $12 and over with the code PRIME10 until July 10. You can find similar promotions on the Prime Day homepage, both on the app and online.

Receive notifications and emails about sales

It’s easy to get lost among the hundreds and hundreds of Prime Day pages. If you aren’t in the mood to obsessively scroll for deals, Amazon lets you sign up to receive notifications when specific products go on sale. Amazon has a button that lets you “watch this deal,” which will alert you when a discount starts. According to NBC, you can also add a product to a wishlist, which will alert you when the price drops.

Utilize Lightning deals

Per NBC, “Lightning Deals offer some of the best savings opportunities during Prime Day.” Lightning deals are limited offers that Amazon gives to shoppers. Essentially, you have to purchase your item within a timeframe to get the deal. You won’t know what the Lightning deals are beforehand, but you’ll probably see them come up during Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime day deals (so far)