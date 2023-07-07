The controversial Wimbledon all-white dress code sees changes for the first time in 146 years

It’s one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world. Fans camp overnight in a queue hoping good fortune falls upon them. If it does, they will finally catch a glimpse of Wimbledon’s grass courts, doggedly maintained year-round and cut to an exact height of 8 millimeters, the royal box, a coveted taste of Wimbledon’s strawberries and cream and world-renowned tennis stars in a head-to-toe white uniform.

The white dress code is a Wimbledon tradition as old and obsessively maintained as the grass courts, but for the for the first time in 146 years, Wimbledon is loosening up on its strict dress code.

In November 2022, Wimbledon added an exception to the dress code. Female players can now wear dark-colored undershorts beneath their skirts or shorts, per NPR. The change came after former players revealed the stress all-white ensembles caused them while playing in the tournament during their menstrual cycles.

“My generation, we always worried because we wore all white all the time,” tennis legend Billie Jean King said in a recent interview with CNN. “And it’s what you wear underneath that’s important for your menstrual period.”

The organizers of Wimbledon spoke with the Women’s Tennis Association, clothing manufacturers and medical teams to create the updated rules.

“This means that from next year, women and girls competing at The Championships will have the option of wearing colored undershorts if they choose,” Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club, said in a statement. “It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety.”

Returning players such as Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Victoria Azarenka have already taken advantage of the updated dress code by cleverly incorporating dark undershorts into their white uniform, reports Forbes.

It’s a moment several veteran and retired players could only dream of. Between 1988 and 1990, Andre Agassi chose not to participate in the tournament in part because he was told he could not wear his typical flashy looks, per Essentially Sports. Still, the tournament did not budge.

The all-white dress code dates back to the 1800s, when tennis was played in full-length pants and visible perspiration was considered improper, reports The Telegraph. White ensembles apparently hide sweat stains best, so the Wimbledon dress code called for all-white outfits.

From the moment players step foot on Wimbledon courts — either for practice or official matches — they must be in all white, including tracksuits and sweaters, according to the dress code. And remember, “white does not include off white or cream.”

It also does not include splashes of bold colors. If accent colors in the form of trim around the sleeve or neck exceeds more than a centimeter in width, players are asked to change. Roger Federer and Venus Williams both learned that the hard way.

After barely an hour on the court, Federer was asked to retire his orange-soled Nike sneakers during the 2013 championships, per ESPN.

When asked about the rules, the eight-time Wimbledon champ said: “White, white, full-on white,” Federer told The New York Times in 2014. “I think it’s very strict. My personal opinion: I think it’s too strict.”

Williams also faced trouble with the rules. In 2017, the seven-time Grand Slam champion was asked to change mid-match because her fuchsia bra straps were showing, per USA Today.

And she didn’t want to talk about it. “I don’t like talking about bras in press conferences. It’s weird,” Williams said during a press conference, per the Irish Examiner. “I don’t want to talk about undergarments. It’s kind of awkward for me. I’ll leave that to you. You can talk about it with your friends. I’m going to pass.”

It could take another century or so to see Wimbledon loosen up on the dress code, but for now, it is fun to see how players take advantage of the updated rules.

“I appreciate the non full-white rule for the girls,” said Azarenka, per The Telegraph. “I think that was an important step. I think that’s very thoughtful.”