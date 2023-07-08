Former Runnin’ Ute back in the NBA

Former Utah basketball star Alex Jensen is on the move.

For years, Runnin’ Ute fans have hoped that Jensen would return to his alma mater in a coaching capacity.

In 2021, during a search for a new head coach that ultimately was filled by Craig Smith, Jensen withdrew his name from consideration. Jensen had multiple conversations with athletic director Mark Harlan and “seriously considered” making a move back to the collegiate ranks, but ultimately decided against it, according to a source.

After spending 2013-2022 serving as an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz, Jensen will be on the bench for the Dallas Mavericks next season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jensen joins the staff of Dallas head coach Jason Kidd after Jazz coach Will Hardy decided not to retain Jensen and Irv Roland for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

While coaching under Quin Snyder, Jensen became Utah’s lead assistant coach and was considered one of the top assistant coaches in the NBA, according to a survey of the league’s general managers.

Jensen played an integral role in the development of All-NBA center Rudy Gobert.

This week, Utah received a commitment from three-star cornerback Sammie Hunter out of Chandler High in Chandler, Arizona.

“Playing on the biggest stage is something that I really want and at Utah I know that’s something that I could do every year,” Hunter told 247Sports’ Blair Angulo.

“They have won back to back Pac-12 championships and gotten to the Rose Bowl each of the last two years so that’s a huge stage. They win a lot of football games there, I love what coach Kyle Whittingham has done there and it’s a place where guys go to get developed. I’m not from the West Coast originally but I’ve fallen in love with it and this will be a short flight for my parents to come out and watch me play home games, too.”

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback had 21 total tackles and four pass deflections in his junior season at Chandler, according to his MaxPreps stats.

Hunter chose Utah over offers from Iowa State and Washington State.

He’s the fifth player to commit to Utah’s 2024 class, joining four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson, three-star defensive lineman Vili Taufatofoa, three-star safety Jeilani Davis and three-star linebacker Hunter Andrews.

