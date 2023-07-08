Catching up with former Runnin’ Utes standout Timmy Allen

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

While there was a lot of attention this week on the Utah Jazz’s Summer League squad, headlined by Ochai Agbaji and rookie Keyonte George, there was another player in town for Salt Lake City Summer League that was familiar.

“I forgot how pretty it is here. My time in Utah was great. My three years here were splendid. I love the love I get when I come back here. It was really unexpected but I love and appreciate it the people here.” — former Runnin’ Ute Timmy Allen

Timmy Allen spent three years with the Utah Runnin’ Utes before transferring to Texas and playing another two seasons with the Longhorns. He went undrafted this year but then signed a Summer League deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Allen told me that he was expecting at best to be a late second-round pick in the NBA draft, but figured he was likely to go undrafted, so draft night was not a surprise, and getting a summer contract with the Grizzlies felt like a perfect fit.

“It’s not about being drafted, it’s about situation,” Allen said. “The Grizzlies pride themselves on grit and grind and that’s the kind of person I am and the kind of player that I am, so it fits and feels right.”

Though he has an opportunity to play for the Grizzlies, playing in the Summer League is about showcasing your talents for all of the NBA and hoping that someone likes what they see. Allen and his agent have discussed what could come after Summer League — the ideal full NBA contract, a deal in the G League, a two-way deal or playing internationally — but they’ll be waiting to see how the things unfold in Las Vegas.

“I only need one person to believe (in) me,” Allen said. “That’s my focus. “I don’t think I’ve touched even close to my ceiling. I feel like I haven’t even cracked open what I can really do. That’s what I want them to see. That’s my focus.”

Allen said that he went to Utah wanting to play for Larry Krystkowiak, so when Krystkowiak was fired in 2021, it was a chance for a new start somewhere else and a chance to possibly play on a bigger stage. He said he learned a lot in Texas and was happy with his decision, but still looks back on his three years in Utah as some of the best in his life.

“I forgot how pretty it is here,” he said with a smile. “My time in Utah was great. My three years here were splendid. I love the love I get when I come back here. It was really unexpected but I love and appreciate it the people here.”

As Allen continues on this new journey of trying to find his place in the NBA world, he’s hoping that he can prove to NBA teams that beyond his talents on the court, he’s someone that they can depend on, who will lead by example and who will always work hard for every opportunity.

“I can be a part of a winning team,” Allen said. “I can help create winning habits, I’m coachable and I can be a leader. I don’t need to go in there and lead the whole team, but I can lead myself and if that trickles down to one person then I’m doing something right. I’m dependable and versatile and I belong.”

Stat of the week

Keyonte George did not have a great game on Thursday from a shooting perspective, going 2-for-11 from the field in the Jazz’s 98-83 win over the Grizzlies. But, he was able to impact the game in other ways. He was aggressive on his drives, drawing contact and then ultimately going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Additionally, he had five assists with just one turnover.

