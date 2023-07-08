Utah Jazz reportedly sign Philadelphia 76ers center Paul Reed to 3-year offer sheet

The Utah Jazz are not done filling out their roster for next season. Or trying to fill it out at least.

According to multiple reports Saturday morning, the Jazz have signed Philadelphia 76ers backup center Paul Reed — a restricted free agent — to a three-year, $23 million (or $24 million, depending on the report) offer sheet.

Restricted free agent Paul Reed — aka BBall Paul — is signing a three-year, $24 million contract offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Ron Shade of Octagon negotiated the new deal. pic.twitter.com/gQhCNVvIiV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2023

The 76ers have until Sunday at 9:59 p.m. MT to match the offer. If they don’t, Reed will join the Utah Jazz.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the offer sheet is a unique one.

“The first season of the contract is fully guaranteed, while the following two seasons become guaranteed if Reed’s team advances to the conference semifinals in 2023-24,” Wojnarowski writes. “Given where the two franchises stand, it is more likely the Sixers would have to guarantee the $15.7 million total for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons than the Jazz.”

Listed at 6-foot-9, 210 pounds, the 24-year Reed just finished his third season in the NBA and the most recent one was his best yet.

While backing up league MVP Joel Embiid, Reed played in 69 games, nearly twice as many as he appeared in the year before, averaging four points and three rebounds per contest, numbers that belie his actual impact.

“Reed was something of a revelation for the Sixers last season,” Wojnarowski writes. “... The 58th pick in the 2020 NBA draft,” — out of DePaul — “(Reed) ranked in the top 10 in offensive rebounding percentage last season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

“In four starts in 2022-23, including the regular and postseason, Reed averaged 11.8 points and 11.5 rebounds. In his first playoff start, he had 10 points and 15 rebounds in Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets. Reed was the first Sixers player to score 15 points in his postseason debut since Samuel Dalembert in 2005.”

If Reed were to join the Jazz he would add to what has quickly become one of the largest — in terms of height — teams in the NBA.

Including Reed, the Jazz will have eight players listed at 6-foot-9 or taller on their roster, with Reed likely moving into a role as Walker Kessler’s backup.

Adding Reed would enable the Jazz to move backup center Kelly Olynyk and his expiring $12 million contract if desired.

