Church of Jesus ChristFaithCovenants will bless Haiti Latter-day Saints amid country’s turmoil, teaches Relief Society general presidencyMaking and keeping covenants brings increased power and capacity, says President Camille N. Johnson in meeting for women in HaitiPublished: July 8, 2023, 11:15 a.m. MDTView CommentsShareRelief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, looks to her second counselor, Sister Kristin M. Yee, to speak during a devotional with women in Haiti on June 8, 2023. Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, is at left. | Screenshot from online broadcast By Church News