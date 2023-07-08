Plane crashes in California, killing six

Early Saturday morning, a plane crashed in southern California, killing all six passengers.

The Cessna C550 business jet departed Las Vegas and was heading toward Murrieta, California, in between Los Angeles and San Diego. It hit the ground just north of the French Valley Airport at 4:15 a.m., where officials said the crash sparked a brush fire that burned an acre of field. The fire was contained about an hour later by the Riverside County Fire Department.

Aircraft Emergency:rpt@4:16 a.m. Auld Road X Briggs Road in French Valley. Cessna aircraft down in a field, fully involved in fire. The fire burned approximately one acre of vegetation, was contained at 5:35 a.m. and the incident has been turned over to RSO and the FAA. Please… pic.twitter.com/szG5HLH4n7 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 8, 2023

All six passengers were pronounced dead on the scene and their remains were recovered, although no identities have been released, per the Guardian.

Local news station KTLA reported there was some hanging fog when the plane descended which might have obscured the pilot’s view. The plane was found several hundred yards short of the runway.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.