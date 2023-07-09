On ‘Face the Nation,’ Gov. Cox asked about transgender youth, guns, social media

On a Sunday appearance on “Face the Nation,” Gov. Spencer Cox said the number of young people in Utah who identify as transgender and ask for hormone therapy or puberty blockers is “exploding,” and that American medical groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics have become “politicized.”

“It’s impossible to get unbiased information out of the United States right now on this issue,” he told host Margaret Brennan.

On the show, Brennan asked Cox about several hot button culture war issues like medical interventions for transgender youth, whether transgender athletes should be able to participate in high school sports, and if the state has done enough to protect young people from guns.

They also spoke about the state’s new social media law, and Cox renewed his earlier call for the Republican Party to endorse a governor in the presidential race next year.

Cox, who is vice chair of the National Governors Association, was on the show to talk about young people and mental health, a focus of the organization this year.

Cox: Medical groups ‘politicized’

During his eight-minute segment on the show, Brennan asked Cox about several recently-passed Utah laws, including one that restricts access for young people to hormone treatments and puberty blockers, as well as gender reassignment surgery.

Brennan asked Cox if he has an end date in mind for the law, since he had earlier said the state was “pausing” medical interventions.

Cox said he was looking for more data and information on the subject, and said it has been “impossible” to get good information on what medical treatments are safe for young people, because medicine in the United States has become too politicized.

Brennan responded by listing a number of American medical groups — including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics — that have endorsed the use of medical interventions to slow or stop puberty in young people, and said, “they’ve rejected the claims that it is harmful.”

“All very political groups,” Cox said in response. “Those groups are all politicized.”

“It’s impossible to get unbiased information out of the United States right now on this issue,” he said.

Brennan pointed out that the number of young people who have gender transition surgery is relatively small, but Cox said the number of children who ask for hormone therapy is “exploding.”

“And you don’t know what’s driving it?” asked Brennan.

Cox replied, “That’s what these scientists in other countries are actually trying to figure out, where in the United States we’re putting our head in the sand, and saying, we’re not even going to talk about this,” he said.

“In other countries, they’re saying, ‘something is happening.’ Hundreds in my state, thousands all across the country that are making requests for this, and ... they’re presenting with several other mental health issues as well,” he said.

Transgender youth in sports

He was also asked about his earlier veto of a state law banning transgender youth participation in sports. The veto was overridden by the state legislature. In his veto letter, Cox said there were only four students out of 85,000 student athletes who would be impacted by the legislation.

“Why didn’t that call for empathy persuade your party?” asked Brennan.

But Cox said he agreed with what the state legislature was trying to accomplish.

“I think it is wrong to have a transgender female, a person who was born a male, taking scholarships, taking records away from people. ... That should not happen,” he said. “What we were negotiating in the state of Utah was something that would allow some kids to play and others not to, depending on their physical capability.”

He said he does “believe that there is a lack of compassion and empathy in our politics today.”

“I’m hoping that Utah can be an example of being a little better on that side,” he said.

Utah’s law limiting social media access

On the state’s new social media law, Cox said he expects Utah to be sued over the law, which restricts access to social media for young people, but he said the state has plans to sue as well.

“In fact, we’re going to be suing social media companies for the harm and damage that they’re causing our young people,” he said.

“There’s not just a correlation between social media use and an increase in suicide, anxiety, depression, self harm, there is a causal link there,” he said.

He also said he expects the Supreme Court to eventually weigh in on the issue.

Given the number of firearm-related deaths among young people, Brennan asked Cox why Utah hasn’t done more to stop those deaths from happening.

Cox said the increase in firearm deaths is being driven by suicide deaths. He said the state is “doing more” to keep guns from kids, but said his focus is on working to “make sure the kids know that it is going to get better and there is a reason to stay here.”

Brennan: Can a governor defeat Trump?

On the upcoming Republican presidential primary, Brennan asked Cox if any of the six current or former governors in the race can defeat former President Donald Trump.

“I hope so. I like governors,” said Cox. “I think governors are great. I think governors have real experience. The great thing about governors is we actually have to get stuff done, right? We can’t just do the performance thing.”

“I think any of any of those governors could win and I certainly hope we’ll give them a chance,” he said.

After appearing on the show, Cox said in a tweet that “appearing on a national interview show is like showing up in court to get cross-examined but no one will tell you what the case is even about.”

“Not sure how the heavily edited version will turn out, but here is the un-edited version for anyone interested,” he said, posting a link to the full interview.