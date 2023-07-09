Facebook Twitter
Sunday, July 9, 2023 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Pablo Ruiz directs Real Salt Lake to 4-0 win over Orlando City

By Associated Press
Jefferson Savarino points to the sky

Jefferson Savarino celebrates after his goal for Real Salt Lake in the match against Orlando City at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Pablo Ruiz had three assists as Real Salt Lake got goals from four different players in a 4-0 victory over Orlando City on Saturday night.

Zac MacMath finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Real Salt Lake (9-7-6) as the club upped its unbeaten run in all competitions to eight straight.

Orlando City (9-6-7) entered play having scored three or more goals in back-to-back matches for the first time since June of 2021.

Orlando City Duncan McGuire and Real Salt Lake Pablo Ruiz fight for possession of the ball at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Jefferson Savarino celebrates after his goal for Real Salt Lake in the match against Orlando City at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake fans cheer on their team during the Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City soccer match at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023. RSL won the game 4-0.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Jefferson Savarino and his teammates celebrate after Savarino’s goal for Real Salt Lake in the match against Orlando City at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Jefferson Savarino celebrates after his goal for Real Salt Lake in the match against Orlando City at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Anderson Julio celebrates after his goal for Real Salt Lake in the match against Orlando City at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Julio’s goal was the fourth and final goal for RSL, bringing them to win the match 4-0.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Fans carry the RSL flag onto the field before the Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City soccer match at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Jefferson Savarino scores a goal for Real Salt Lake in the match against Orlando City at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake fans cheer on their team as they enter the field before the Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City soccer match at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake fans cheer on their team after the third goal during the Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City soccer match at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023. RSL won the game 4-0.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
A young Real Salt Lake fan waves a flag during the Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City soccer match at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023. RSL won the game 4-0.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake fans cheer on their team after the third goal during the Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City soccer match at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023. RSL won the game 4-0.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake’s Pablo Ruiz and Orlando City’s Facundo Torres battle for the ball at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Anderson Julio and his teammates celebrate after Julio’s goal for Real Salt Lake in the match against Orlando City at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Julio’s goal was the fourth and final goal for RSL, bringing them to win the match 4-0.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake fans cheer on their team as they enter the field before the Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City soccer match at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023. RSL won the game 4-0.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake’s Bralan Ojeda kicks the ball in the match against Orlando City at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Orlando City’s Duncan McGuire and Real Salt Lake’s Pablo Ruiz fight for possession of the ball at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake goalie Zac MacMath hits the ball out of the goal area at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake’s Damir Kreilach shoots the ball in the match against Orlando City at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Fans carry the RSL flag onto the field before the Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City soccer match at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake’s Braian Ojeda and Orlando City’s Mauricio Pereyra battle for the ball at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake team members celebrate after Justen Glad’s goal for Real Salt Lake at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Christian Arango hugs Justen Glad after Glad’s goal for Real Salt Lake at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Christian Arango hugs Justen Glad after Glad’s goal for Real Salt Lake at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake improves to 6-0-2 in its last eight matches. The club was coming off a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC. The clean sheet ended a club-record 27 regular-season matches without a shutout.

Cristian Arango gave Real Salt Lake the lead for good when he took a pass from Ruiz and scored his first goal of the season in his first career match with the club. Arango tallied 30 goals over the past two seasons for Los Angeles FC.

Ruiz picked up another assist in the 41st minute on defender Justen Glad’s fourth netter of the campaign to give RSL a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Jefferson Savarino scored for a fifth time this season, using assists from Bryan Oviedo and Andrew Brody in the 78th minute to make it 3-0. Anderson Julio’s third goal of the season came off a final assist from Ruiz, completing the scoring in the 89th minute.

Pedro Gallese saved two shots for Orlando City.

The all-time series sits at 2-2-3. RSL’s previous win in the series was a 2-1 victory at home in April of 2019.

Real Salt Lake travels to play Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. Orlando City travels to play Atlanta United on Saturday.

