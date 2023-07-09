Twitter reacts to BYU’s Kenneth Rooks’ remarkable comeback win at U.S. track championships

BYU’s Kenneth Rooks grabbed a victory for the ages Saturday night, winning the 3,000-meter steeplechase crown at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, after falling partway through the race.

The manner in which Rooks won certainly caught the attention of Twitter, as many users shared thoughts about what had occurred.

Here is a sampling of those tweets.

"From falling to the finish."



Kenneth Rooks beats the pros to win the 3000m Steeplechase! #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/RgJBd54q0A — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 9, 2023

Kenneth Rooks fell down in 3000m Steeplechase. BUT HE DIDN’T QUIT. He got back up, was back 30 meters from the pack and came back TO WIN THE RACE and a US Championship. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!!? Who said distance races aren’t entertaining?!?! REMARKABLE! pic.twitter.com/Z5AQIhjohJ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 9, 2023

He took a tumble early in the race.



Can he still win it?



Yes he Ken!pic.twitter.com/xfQW0FNnSv — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) July 9, 2023

Definitely creased the Jordans on our celebratory sprint to the finish line. Worth it. Most epic race I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/8DCnwKc9jh — Ryan Waite (@CoachWaiteBYU) July 9, 2023

“𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗔 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗜𝘀 ❕”



Kenneth Rooks wins the 3000M after falling during the race.🏆



NCAA Champion. ✅

USA Champion. ✅ pic.twitter.com/fdtBq0LIWP — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 9, 2023

It ain’t over til you break the tape 🏁



BYU’s Kenneth Rooks bounces back from a nasty spill early in the #USATFoutdoor men’s steeplechase to come back with a late charge and take the win in a PB of 8:16.78.



Benard Keter finishes second in 8:17.19 and @UARunning’s Isaac Updike… pic.twitter.com/nmHFDvzzeV — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) July 9, 2023

Never give up! Kenneth Rooks fell during the steeplechase and came back to win it. Wow! #USATF @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/UzCVsxpYKj — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) July 9, 2023

Kenneth Rooks is a member of my faith. He served as a missionary in Kampala, Uganda. He took two years off from training to teach people about his beliefs. He then came home, started training again, fell in his race, got back up and is a national champion.



What a great story. https://t.co/I2N1j9PClH — Jeremy Roberts (@JeremyBRoberts) July 9, 2023

If you have ever been down before, look up Kenneth Rooks in the 2023 Outdoor Championships Steeplechase race final.



You can still win! — DICooper (@DanKnuckles) July 9, 2023

What did I just witness!?! That effort by Kenneth Rooks might be the single most impressive display of perseverance I’ve ever witnessed live at a sporting event! #USATF #BYU — Bill Herlin (@BillHerlin) July 9, 2023

Kenneth freaking Rooks, man.

I just watched that 3 more times. Never give up.https://t.co/THk4nkGr3q — ƃuoɹʇsɯɹɐ uǝq (@dryflyelk) July 9, 2023

Kenneth Rooks from BYU got that DAWG in em! Fell. Was in last place. All the way back for the win! Love to see it! — Cyrus Hall (@CoachRunBoyRun) July 9, 2023

Kenneth Rooks y'all. 🥺 What a story man, and what an interview afterwards. Visualized what he would do if he fell, and so he knew exactly what he needed to do to get back up.



Definitely capable of that World Standard, rooting for him!#USATFOutdoors — joseph jonathan 🥑 (@aeioseph) July 9, 2023

Kenneth Rooks you’re officially the coolest person ever #USATFs — tay (@taytay92901) July 9, 2023

Late last night, Kenneth Rooks of @BYUTFXC won the U.S. title in the steeplechase with an 8:16.78 PR. Rooks is the first collegian to capture gold in the event since Mark Croghan of @OhioStateTFXC in 1991. — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) July 9, 2023

Watching track. This guy, Kenneth Rooks, fell in the steeple chase and was trailing by a 20meters and comes back and wins. Wow this guy has ♥️. — DS (@Dw1ghtStuff) July 9, 2023

Big Kenneth Rooks fan here now! — Joey Beall 🔔 (@JoeyPXC) July 9, 2023

BYU Steeplchase runner Kenneth Rooks just gave a PHENOMENAL lesson in perseverance. Fell at one of the barricades, fell to last... came ALL the way back to take the National Championship. 🏅🏆Amazing!!!! — MichelleRoseCoolidge (@MichRCoolidge) July 9, 2023

Kenneth Rooks!!! Incredible USA Steeple final!!! — Avon Distance (@AvonDistance) July 9, 2023

Way to rep the Y, Kenneth Rooks. Simply stunning. https://t.co/GjSityI24P — Kent Gee (@KentLGee) July 9, 2023

That Kenneth Rooks 3000m Steeplechase effort was absolutely incredible! #USATF — Random Dude (@DeShakeitWatson) July 9, 2023

Holy cow Kenneth Rooks I’m still stunned over here — Katie Mac ⭐️💛 ACTION! 🎬🎬 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@Kaitlyn38423498) July 9, 2023