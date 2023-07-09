Facebook Twitter
Twitter reacts to BYU’s Kenneth Rooks’ remarkable comeback win at U.S. track championships

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Kenneth Rooks crosses the finish line to win the men’s 3000 meter steeplechase final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP

BYU’s Kenneth Rooks grabbed a victory for the ages Saturday night, winning the 3,000-meter steeplechase crown at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, after falling partway through the race.

The manner in which Rooks won certainly caught the attention of Twitter, as many users shared thoughts about what had occurred.

Here is a sampling of those tweets.

