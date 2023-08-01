High school football: Provo turns the page into 4A as early Region 8 favorites

In the new region realignments, the Provo Bulldogs are one of many previous 5A schools that are moving into 4A this season.

4A previously only consisted of regions 10 and 11 with 13 football programs, but now has more than doubled in size with regions 8 and 9 joining for a total of 27 programs.

In the change, a brand-new Region 8 was born, consisting of Mountain View, Payson, Provo, Salem Hills, Spanish Fork, Timpanogos and Uintah.

A lot of nerves can come with such a drastic change, but Provo head coach Kirk Chambers is making sure his team doesn’t get ahead of themselves.

“For the most part, it’s business as usual,” said Chambers.

“We don’t do anything specific to prepare for teams prior to the week that we play them. In the week we play them we see the film and make a game plan.

“There are things we’re trying to do to improve. We know that Spanish Fork is going to be a physical team, so we know in the offseason we have to be more physical and a little stronger in the weight room.

“As far as opponents we haven’t faced, I feel like it’s business as usual. We’ll get a game plan together when the time comes and prepare accordingly.”

Provo is returning 15 starters from last season (six offensive and nine defensive) and in such a drastically different region and classification it has made the Bulldogs the early frontrunners to take Region 8.

However, after graduating last year’s senior quarterback, Provo needed a replacement and found it in the Bulldogs’ junior Soakai Aston.

“Aston is very talented,” said Chambers.

“He could have played as a sophomore, but we had a good senior last year. Aston has the talent to really hit the ground running and have a big impact on our team right out of the gate.

“He’s got a great arm and he’s got great timing on his throws. He’s very accurate and we’re excited to see what he does.”

Provo is poised to make a leap from last year’s third-place finish in Region 9 and disappointing late fourth-quarter comeback loss to Box Elder in the second round of the 5A playoffs.

But, for the Bulldogs it will be a tough region with some familiar faces from the previous Region 9, and with the enlarged 4A class, the playoffs will be as tough as ever.

“It feels competitive, but we feel confident going into this,” said Chambers.

“We hope to see success. We know that other teams are thinking the same thing at this point in the season, so we just have to go out and execute and do what we know we’re capable of. If we do that, I know we’ll be very successful.”

Region 8 projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. Provo Bulldogs

2023 schedule

provo.football

2022 Record: 6-4 (third in Region 9 with a 3-2 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A



2022 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 24-21, in the 5A second round



All-time record: 472-472-26 (108 years)



State titles: 1 (1982)



Region titles: 24 (1923, 1924, 1927, 1930, 1931, 1934, 1940, 1941, 1944, 1945, 1955, 1958, 1965, 1972, 1973 co, 1976 co, 1979, 1981, 1982 co, 1986 co, 1987, 1988 co, 2005 co, 2019)

Head coach: Kirk Chambers

Chambers is heading into his fourth season as head coach at Provo after a 17-14 record the past three seasons. He previously was the head coach at Spanish Fork for three years from 2012-2014, where his teams posted a 23-14 record. He’s a graduate of Provo High School and Stanford University. He spent seven years in the NFL, playing for the Browns, Bills, Bengals and Falcons.

Coach Kirk Chambers’s general outlook

“The Bulldogs are excited to be in a new region with some familiar foes for the 2023 season. They look to rebound from four heart-wrenching losses in 2022 by a combined total of 14 points and none more than four. One being in the second round of of playoffs against Box Elder, a team they beat in overtime in Week 2. They won’t have to regroup as long as they return 15 starters from that competitive team (9 Def, 6 Off). On offense, junior QB Soakai Aston has the inside track to takeover at QB and will have a strong WR core which is lead by returning starter and 2nd Team All State player Drew Deucher and Kyle Larsen. With the graduation of Jamison Harward they will have a host of running backs looking to fill that void with junior Tagai Lesa looking to head that group. On defense, they return all but one of their back eight and two of their D-line. Leading tackler Hutch Fale, ball hawk Kyle Larsen, Saia Hifo and big man Paxton McGinn are important contributors as well. Deucher will also be called on to help. Senior newcomer Branko Hansell-Fotu is looking to make a big impact on both sides of the ball. Bulldogs look poised to be a tough out and make a deep run in the playoffs in 4A.”

Offensive coordinator: Garrett Deucher

2022 offense: 31.4 ppg (No. 11 in 5A)



Six returning starters.

Spread offense.

Returning offensive starters



Drew Deucher, Sr., WR.

Kyle Larsen, Sr., WR.

Paxton McGinn, Sr., OL.

Ezra Tuilevuka, Sr., TE.

Tagai Lesa, Sr., RB.

Jordan Snow, Sr., OL.

Key offensive newcomers



Soakai Aston, Jr., QB.

Bryant Larsen, Jr., WR.

Trey Jarvis, Sr., WR.

Branko Hansell, Fotu, Sr., RB.

Max Borlik, Sr., OL.

Limihi Mateaki, Jr., OL.

Defensive coordinator: Joe Tuha

2022 defense: 21.1 ppg (No. 13 in 5A)



Nine returning starters.

3-4 defense.

Returning defensive starters



Kyle Larsen, Sr., S.

Hutch Fale, Jr., LB.

Drew Deucher, Sr., S.

Saia Hifo, Jr., OLB.

Tagai Lesa, Sr., LB.

Ky Jardine, Sr., CB.

Bennett Paulsen, Sr., DE.

Sefa Diaz, Sr., DE.

Limhi Mateaki, Jr., DL.

Key defensive newcomers



Oliver MacKay, Jr., S.

Jacob Luke, Sr., CB.

Jason Fordham, Jr., CB.

Paul Tuia, Tailele, Jr., DL.

Pulu Weber, Jr., OLB.

Branko Hansell, Fotu, Sr., OLB/DE.

Kelson Scott, Sr., DL.

2. Spanish Fork Dons

2023 schedule

spanish.football

2022 Record: 7-3 (second in Region 9 with a 4-1 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A



2022 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 49-42, in the 5A second round



All-time record: 401-471-20 (103 years)



State titles: None



Region titles: 8 (1935 co, 1961, 1969, 1970 co, 1973 co 1977 co, 1991 co, 2012, 2021 co)

Head coach: Dustin Smith

Smith is heading into his fourth season as head coach after guiding the Dons to an 18-14 record the past three years. He’s a graduate of Skyline High School and the University of Utah and founded QB Elite in 2011.

Coach Dustin Smith’s general outlook

“We have our youngest team so far, but probably our most coachable group as well. Because of that we are excited to watch them learn and grow and to see what they can do on Friday nights.”

Offensive coordinator: Dustin Smith

2022 offense: 26.4 ppg (No. 17 in 5A)



Four returning starters.

Spread offense.

Returning offensive starters



Aaron Dunn, Jr.

Tyler Brown, Sr.

Mckay Smith, Jr.

Kaden Vest, Jr.

Key offensive newcomers



Brock Jacobsen, Jr.

Ryan Olsen, Sr.

Defensive coordinator: Harry Schwenke

2022 defense: 20.0 ppg (No. 9 in 5A)



Six returning starters.

4-2-5 defense.

Returning defensive starters



Eli Mauga, Jr.

Brit Neilson, Sr.

Easton Kojima, So.

Wil Gunter, Sr.

Bronson Kalauli, Jr.

Key defensive newcomers



Ethan Beckstead, Sr.

Howie Kinikini, So.

3. Payson Lions

2023 schedule

payson.football

2022 Record: 7-4 (third in Region 7 with a 5-2 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A



2022 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 24-8, in the 5A first round



All-time record: 405-494-39 (112 years)



State titles: 4 (1925, 1943, 1969, 1971)



Region titles: 15 (1909, 1919, 1921, 1925, 1928, 1932, 1943, 1949, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1976 co)

Head coach: Brian Wall

Wall, a Payson High grad, is entering his first year as head coach at his alma mater.

Coach Brian Wall’s general outlook

“This team enters the season with expectation of continuing to build off of Payson’s most successful season in over 40 years. We have a talented and experienced group of players returning combined with some underclassmen that we are excited and feel will be major contributors on both offense and defense. This group of players have high expectations for the season and realize that they will need to play very well each week to compete with the teams in this region.”

Offensive coordinator: Easton Smith

2022 offense: 32.2 ppg (No. 9 in 5A)



Eight returning starters.

Multiple offenses.

Returning offensive starters



Remek Renzello, Sr., WR.

Dylan Wall, Sr., WR.

Cooper Swasey, Sr., WR.

Kade Edwards, Sr., QB.

Zay Cook, Sr., OL.

Corbin Nielsen, Sr., OL.

Ben Beddes, Sr., OL.

Beau Stienfeldt, Sr., OL.

Key offensive newcomers



Asher Geldmacher, Jr., WR.

David Fullmer, So, WR.

Defensive coordinator: Isi Filimoeatu

2022 defense: 20.82 ppg (No. 12 in 5A)



Five returning starters.

4-2-5 defense.

Returning defensive starters



Tanner Ivers, Sr., LB.

Porter Beckstead, Sr., DB.

Zay Cook, Sr., DL.

Lincoln Ewell, Sr., DL.

Owen Cottle, Sr., DL.

Key defensive newcomers



Colby Olson, Sr., LB.

Payden Sorensen, Sr., LB.

4. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2023 schedule

timpanogos.football

2022 Record: 7-4 (fourth in Region 7 with a 4-3 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A



2022 postseason: Lost to Park City, 35-14, in the 5A first round



All-time record: 137-179 (27 years)



State titles: None



Region titles: None

Head coach: Austin Heaps

Heaps is entering his fourth season as head coach at Timpanogos High School after posting an 18-14 record the previous three years. He’s a graduate of Timpanogos and Utah Valley University.

Coach Austin Heaps’s general outlook

“Our senior class will be the strongest the school has had in a number of years, with nearly half the starters on both sides of the ball having had significant varsity time as freshmen and sophomores. Most of the productivity has played nearly 25 varsity games in the past two seasons.”

Offensive coordinator: Deven McCann

2022 offense: 36.2 ppg (No. 5 in 5A)



Nine returning starters.

Spread offense.

Returning offensive starters



Chase Riggs, Sr., QB.

Easton Bretzing, Sr., RB.

Luke Livingston, Sr., WR.

Josh Graf, Sr., WR.

Gabe Graf, Jr., WR.

Dash McCann, Jr., WR.

Orion Guereca, Sr., OL.

Tigran Babayan, Sr., OL.

Monet Afu, SO, OL.

Key offensive newcomers



Parker Harvey, Jr., WR.

Jaden Robinson, Sr., RB.

Cyrus Guereca, Jr., OL.

Defensive coordinator: Joe Haymore

2022 defense: 27.64 ppg (No. 19 in 5A)



Nine returning starters.

4-3 defense.

Returning defensive starters



Matai Toa, Jr., DL.

Brighton Tate, Sr., DL.

Jesse King, SO, DL.

MJ Iosefo, Sr., LB.

Tyson Miller, Sr., LB.

Nash Price, Sr., SS.

Tyler Hunter, Sr., FS.

Tage Litster, Sr., C.

Robby Parsons, Jr., RS.

Key defensive newcomers



Matt Hall, Sr., C.

Ma’a Moe, FR, DE.

Marlee Iosefo, SO, LB.

5. Uintah Utes

2023 schedule

uintah.football

2022 Record: 4-7 (fifth in Region 7 with a 3-4 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A



2022 postseason: Lost to Orem, 61-20, in the 5A first round



All-time record: 246-430-6 (77 years)



State titles: 1 (1994)



Region titles: 8 (1931, 1949, 1958, 1959, 1994, 1998, 2000 co, 2001 co)

Head coach: Justin DeCol

DeCol is entering his fourth season as head coach at his alma mater, recording a 9-21 record the previous three years. Previously, he’s been an assistant coach at Union, Mountain Crest, Box Elder and Snow College. He’s a graduate of Utah State.

Coach Justin DeCol’s general outlook

“The Uintah Utes return an experienced football team with many starters and contributors from last year’s playoff team returning for fall of 2024. The Utes have been dedicated in the weight room and trusting in their process to prepare for the upcoming football season.”

Offensive coordinator: Scott Mansfield

2022 offense: 21.6 ppg (No. 24 in 5A)



Seven returning starters.

Multiple offenses.

Returning offensive starters



Jaron Colton.

Ben Callahan.

Jed Vanderwalk.

Kaysten Ussery.

Dace O’Bagy.

JD Pickup.

Kelton Bingham.

Key offensive newcomers



Coby Sharp.

Treyson Jarman.

Gage Jensen.

Defensive coordinator: Justin DeCol

2022 defense: 34.45 ppg (No. 25 in 5A)



Six returning starters.

Multiple defenses.

Returning defensive starters



Bridger Wallace.

Brody Rhoades.

Jed Vanderwalk.

Stryker Bullock.

Jaron Colton.

Coby Sharp.

Key defensive newcomers



Jonah Mamea.

Jake Murray.

6. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2023 schedule

salem.football

2022 Record: 2-8 (fifth in Region 9 with a 1-4 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A



2022 postseason: Missed playoffs



All-time record: 77-86 (15 years)



State titles: None



Region titles: None

Head coach: Jeff Higginson

Higginson is entering his fourth season as head coach at Salem Hills after guiding the program to a 12-19 record the past three years. He’s a graduate of Spanish Fork High School and UVU.

Coach Jeff Higginson’s general outlook

“This team looks to make some noise. Guys have worked very hard in the offseason. We have some guys with some experience.”

Offensive coordinator: Scott Brumfield

2022 offense: 20.9 ppg (No. 25 in 5A)



Seven returning starters.

Spread offense.

Returning offensive starters



Koort Stewart.

Alex Cloward.

Ethen Houghton.

Dagen Gammel.

Hans Otte.

Sam Kinikini.

Ethen Hopkins.

Key offensive newcomers



Jedi Nelson, Jr., QB.

Roper Kay RB, Sr.

Christian Millar, Sr., WR.

Max Gustin, Sr., OL/TE.

Tate Allred, Jr., RB.

Defensive coordinator: Derek Campbell

2022 defense: 34.7 ppg (No. 26 in 5A)



Six returning starters.

4-3 defense.

Returning defensive starters



Kott Stewart, Sr., S.

Aiden Haskell, Sr., S.

Max Gustin DE, Sr.

Vandin Fusselman, Sr., LB.

Dagen Gammell, Sr., LB.

Alex Claoward DE, Sr.

Key defensive newcomers



Nick Larsen, Sr., CB.

Tallon Cloward, Jr., CB.

Travis Larsen, Jr., DL.

7. Mountain View Bruins

2023 schedule

mtnview.football

2022 Record: 1-9 (seventh in Region 7 with a 1-6 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A



2022 postseason: Missed playoffs



All-time record: 182-251 (42 years)



State titles: None



Region titles: 5 (1983, 1985 co, 1989, 1999, 2004 co)

Head coach: Abe Poduska

Poduska is heading into his third season as head coach at Mountain View after posting a 1-9 record each of the past two years. He’s a graduate of Clovis High School in California and National University in California.

2022 offense: 17.1 ppg (No. 28 in 5A)

2022 defense: 41.9 ppg (No. 29 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

