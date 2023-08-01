A man is suing Taco Bell for false advertising of amount of beef in some products

A man is suing Taco Bell for false advertising, alleging that the fast-food restaurant does not serve as much meat on products as its ads suggest.

The class-action lawsuit was filed Monday by Frank Siragusa in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York on behalf of himself and “all other similarly situated individuals,” who bought Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap or Mexican Pizza products from any Taco Bell located in New York on or after July 31, 2020.

Why is Taco Bell being sued?

The complaint brought against Taco Bell states that the fast-food restaurant “materially overstates the amount of beef and/or ingredients” contained in its Mexican Pizzas and Crunchwraps by “at least double.”

The class-action lawsuit includes side-by-side images of the advertised products and what customers actually received.

Screenshot of a page from the class action complaint filed against Taco Bell.

Siragusa is seeking up to $5 million from Taco Bell for its alleged deceptive trade practices, The Washington Post reported.

“Taco Bell advertises larger portions of food to steer consumers to their restaurants for their meals and away from competitors that more fairly advertise the size of their menu items, unfairly diverting millions of dollars in sales that would have gone to competitors,” the complaint reads.

Taco Bell’s other legal battle

As Forbes reported, the false advertising lawsuit is Taco Bell’s second legal battle that has made headlines in the past few months.

The first occurred in May, when the fast-food chain filed for its competitor Taco John’s trademark of the phrase “Taco Tuesday” to be cancelled, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Taco Bell won the legal dispute in July after Taco John’s gave up the trademark rather than spending the legal fees to fight against its larger competitor, according to the Post.