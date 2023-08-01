A Lando Calrissian series is coming to Disney+. Donald and Stephen Glover are on board

The highly anticipated Lando Calrissian series is still coming to Disney+.

According to Variety, brothers Donald and Stephen Glover have signed with Lucasfilm to write the upcoming “Star Wars” series. Donald Glover will once again take on the titular role of Lando — the “Atlanta” star first appeared as Lando in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

News of a “Lando” short series broke in December 2020, with “Haunted Mansion” (2023) director Justin Simien tied to the series. It is understood that Simien is no longer involved in the series and the Glover brothers will be writing it on their own, per Variety.

In a recent interview with The Direct, Simien revealed that he was skeptical about the future of “Lando.” He admitted that he “(has) not received an update since that update” which he was given in 2020.

“I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show,” Simien told The Direct in July. “It feels like everybody loves it. And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got (was in 2020), some years ago. So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it.

Donald Glover expressed interest in reprising his role as Lando during an April interview with GQ.

“I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic (expletive), it really had people experience time,” Glover said.

“People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”

A release date for the series has not been set.