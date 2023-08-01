Trader Joe’s falafel and soup have been recalled for containing rocks and insects

In a series of Trader Joe’s recalls, the next items on the chopping block are the Fully Cooked Falafel for allegedly containing rocks and the Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup for allegedly containing insects.

CBS News reported that the Fully Cooked Falafel “was sold in stores in 34 states and Washington, D.C”. and that the company noted, “unsold boxes of the item at its stores have already been destroyed.”

Trader Joe’s reported that for the soup, “no known adverse health effects have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.”

What Trader Joe’s food was recalled?

“If you purchased or received any donations of Fully Cooked Falafel, please do not eat them,” Trader Joe’s said in its recall notice. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

In the company’s recall notice for the Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, the company said if you’ve purchased the soup you can likewise get rid of the product or return it to the store for a full refund.

Deseret News reported previously that the Almond Windmill Cookies and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies have been recalled for potentially having rocks in the cookie dough.

How did bugs and rocks end up in Trader Joe’s foods?

ABC News previously reported that Trader Joe’s did not specify how the rocks allegedly ended up in the cookie dough, but now have reported in regards to the other products that a spokesperson said, “there was an issue in the manufacturing processes in the facilities.”

The spokesperson reportedly told The Associated Press in a statement, “We pulled the product from our shelves as soon as we were made aware of the issue. Once we understood the issue we notified our customers.”

“We don’t wait for regulatory agencies to tell us what to do,” Trader Joe’s spokesperson Nakia Rohde said, according to CBS News. “We voluntarily take action quickly and aggressively — investigating potential problems and removing a product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality.”

