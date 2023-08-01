Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Here’s what reportedly happened in Pac-12’s latest media deal meeting

Though no deal was reached Tuesday, the meeting between university presidents and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff offers the clearest look yet at the direction the media deal could take.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Here’s what reportedly happened in Pac-12’s latest media deal meeting
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at Pac-12 football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at Pac-12 football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. Kliavkoff met with university presidents Tuesday about a new media deal.

Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press

The Pac-12 media rights drama hasn’t reached a conclusion yet.

Following Colorado’s exit to the Big 12 last week, the pressure has ratcheted up even more for the Pac-12 to complete a media deal.

Related

On Tuesday, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff and university presidents gathered for a meeting about the conference’s media rights negotiations, but left without an agreement, according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

Another meeting will be held soon with the “expectation of eventually concluding a deal,” Dellenger reported.

Though no dollar figures have been reported from the meeting, the “primary deal” presented, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, was a primarily Apple TV streaming deal. The deal with Apple, which broke into televising live sports earlier this year with Major League Soccer, would have incentivized tiers based on subscriptions numbers, according to Thamel.

The Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees Arizona and Arizona State, will hold a board meeting at 4:30 p.m. MDT. Tuesday’s meeting was scheduled last night and will be streamed on YouTube.

The vague agenda states: “The board will convene in executive session for the following item: A. Pursuant to A.R.S. §38-431.03(1) and (3) for a review of assignments for Arizona Board of Regents Executive Director John Arnold.”

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Sports
High school football: Provo turns the page into 4A as early Region 8 favorites
2 Cougars, 1 Ute named to player of the year Maxwell Award watch list
Big 12-ready? BYU’s time-tested voices of reason look back — and ahead
This Utah high school golfer was named USA Today’s National Boys High School Golfer of the Year
Shaky Americans avoid upset to reach World Cup knockout round
Nonprofit pushing Utah athletes with disabilities forward