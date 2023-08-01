Here’s what reportedly happened in Pac-12’s latest media deal meeting

The Pac-12 media rights drama hasn’t reached a conclusion yet.

Following Colorado’s exit to the Big 12 last week, the pressure has ratcheted up even more for the Pac-12 to complete a media deal.

On Tuesday, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff and university presidents gathered for a meeting about the conference’s media rights negotiations, but left without an agreement, according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

Another meeting will be held soon with the “expectation of eventually concluding a deal,” Dellenger reported.

Though no dollar figures have been reported from the meeting, the “primary deal” presented, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, was a primarily Apple TV streaming deal. The deal with Apple, which broke into televising live sports earlier this year with Major League Soccer, would have incentivized tiers based on subscriptions numbers, according to Thamel.

The Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees Arizona and Arizona State, will hold a board meeting at 4:30 p.m. MDT. Tuesday’s meeting was scheduled last night and will be streamed on YouTube.

The vague agenda states: “The board will convene in executive session for the following item: A. Pursuant to A.R.S. §38-431.03(1) and (3) for a review of assignments for Arizona Board of Regents Executive Director John Arnold.”

