Trump indicted over 2020 election interference

The federal grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s involvement in allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol indicted Trump on Tuesday.

A Trump spokesperson confirmed that the former president received the indictment on four federal charges.

According to NBC News, the charges include:



A conspiracy to defraud the United States. A conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding. A conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted. Obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote.

The indictment also lists six unnamed co-conspirators. Trump was summoned to be arraigned at a D.C. district court on Aug. 3.

This news comes as Trump took to Truth Social an hour earlier to predict that he will be indicted by special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump said, “I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M.”

“Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!” he added.

This is Trump’s third indictment and second federal indictment. The first federal charges were related to his retention of classified documents after his term as president, also stemming from Smith’s investigations. He pled not guilty to 37 felony counts.

His other charges were related to alleged hush money payments in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump, who is leading in the Republican primary polls for president in 2024, is the only former president to be indicted.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign issued a statement Tuesday over his third indictment.

“This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins,” the statement said.

“But why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024? Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke out from the Halls of Congress?”

This story will be updated.