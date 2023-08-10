Biden calls caring for veterans a ‘truly sacred obligation’ in Salt Lake City speech

President Joe Biden spoke about the nation’s responsibility to help veterans at a Thursday morning speech in Salt Lake City, saying there is a “truly sacred obligation” to care for U.S. veterans and their families.

Biden’s visit to Utah is the first by a sitting U.S. president since Donald Trump in 2017, when he announced reductions to national monuments in southeastern Utah. Prior to arriving to Utah, Biden visited Arizona on Tuesday, where he announced a new national monument near Grand Canyon National Park.

Biden approved an emergency declaration due to the ongoing wildfires in Hawaii Thursday morning, and he told his Salt Lake City audience that his administration is dedicated to offering whatever assistance is needed.

“Not just our prayers,” he said. “Every asset we have will be available to them. It’s not over yet.”

Biden’s speech at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City came on the one-year anniversary of the passage of the PACT Act, a piece of legislation the White House has touted as the “most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans in more than 30 years.” The speech was attended by veterans, local elected officials and other invited guests.

“Folks, I’m here today because ultimately, we have a moral — not a financial obligation — a moral obligation (to help these veterans),” Biden said.

The PACT Act offers health care benefits to veterans exposed by toxic fumes emitted by burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq. Burn pits, Biden explained, are large areas — 100 yards long, 30 yards wide, and eight to 10 feet deep — that the military has used as a place to dispose of materials. Tires, chemical waste or other materials were set on fire, and the military personnel who breathed in the air faced medical consequences.

Biden spoke about his son Beau Biden, a veteran of the Iraq War who died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46. Biden has said previously that he believes the death of his son may have been linked to burn pits.

“My son was about 400 yards from one of those burn pits,” Biden said. “He lived there for a year.”

Beau “went from the fittest guy in his unit, and he came home and died,” Biden said.

He noted that many of the firefighters who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York City were diagnosed with cancer or other medical conditions. This event made many people aware of the danger of the burn pits the military employed in Iraq and Afghanistan, until the practice was discontinued in 2010.

Biden was introduced by Erica Smith, a veteran of the U.S. Army diagnosed with cancer after her service. “I’m so grateful for the PACT Act, and I encourage other veterans to take advantage of its benefits,” she said.

Biden said mental health struggles are as serious as many of the physical ailments veterans face. He noted that suicide is a leading cause of death among former service members.

“There’s no difference between having a mental health problem or breaking your arm or your leg. No difference. And you should not worry about asking for help, any more than if you broke your leg,” the president said.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall was the event’s opening speaker. She mentioned that her father was a veteran in the Korean War.

“To our veterans, thank you to your service. Thank you for your sacrifice,” she said. “And to President Biden, thank you for finally helping this country to address the needs of our veterans, who suffered and died from exposure.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also spoke before the president. “Any time we are given the opportunity to welcome a president of either party to our state, we welcome the opportunity.” He noted that there was some question whether he, a Republican, would do so.

“I think it’s insane we are having those conversations,” Cox said, to applause from the audience.

Cox is the new chair of the National Governors Association, and his platform is “Disagree Better.” None of the six members of Utah’s congressional delegation, all Republicans, attended Biden’s speech.

“Governor Cox, thank you for your hospitality, but more importantly, thank you for taking care of our veterans,” Biden said.

“When (our troops) came home, many of the fittest and best warriors that we sent to war were not the same,” Biden said upon signing the bill last year. “Headaches, numbness, dizziness, cancer. My son Beau was one of them.”

“I was going to get this done, come hell or high water,” he continued.

But the bill faced a steep fight in the Senate, where Republicans blocked it because of its costs and over fears it would exacerbate the already-skyrocketing national deficit. The Congressional Budget Office projected it would add $278 billion to the deficit over the next decade. Even after a week of bipartisan negotiations, 11 Republican senators voted against it, including Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

