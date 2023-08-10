High school football: Lone Peak gets payback win over Bingham

Lone Peak and Bingham opened the Utah high school football season Thursday night with the Knights getting the first victory of the year, 27-7, in a game they never trailed.

The Utah County school shot ahead of the Miners 14-0 before giving up a touchdown on what proved to be Bingham’s only points of the night. Lone Peak added to its lead from there, getting the season started off on the right foot.

The game meant a little extra for the Knights. Lone Peak and Bingham were quite familiar with each other after trading season-ending blows the past couple of years in the state quarterfinals. The Knights eliminated the Miners in 2021 and saw the school return the favor last season in a comeback victory.

Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank said his players entered Thursday’s contest with last November’s loss fresh on their mind.

“The whole offseason, they were calling it ‘the payback game,’” said the coach. “Bingham … took us out of the playoffs last year and it was on (our players’) minds, no question.”

More importantly, Brockbank felt he saw a lot of growth in his players in just the few hours they were on the field.

“Offensively I thought we came out pretty good,” he said. “Our offense grew up tonight as much as I’ve seen them in the weeks of practice. Defensively, I thought we started off a little bit slow on the defensive line … By the third quarter … our young defensive line kind of grew up — it was really fun to watch.”

Nobody seemed to grow into his role faster than Knights’ senior quarterback Jackson Blake. Blake quickly adjusted as his coaches modified their initial game plan, making it more pass heavy.

“We originally kind of thought we were going to come out balanced,” Brockbank said. “(But) we came out passing and Jackson did really well.”

Blake finished the night with three touchdown passes, all to different players, earning 152 pass yards on those three scoring plays alone. His head coach praised the starting quarterback following his outstanding performance.

“He worked his butt off (this offseason),” Brockbank said. “He gained a lot of weight in the offseason. He lifted hard. He was throwing all the time. He was out with his guys. He was with his receivers three or four times a week over the winter, over the spring and into the summer … It shows. He really came out and he read the field so well tonight. I was really proud of him.”

Blake’s wide receivers took care of business on their end, keeping the Knights’ passing attack functioning at a high level.

“They make me look good,” Blake said of his receivers. “They did good. Those catches they were making were crazy.”

Lone Peak’s first touchdown came on a 77-yard pass from Blake to sophomore wide receiver Jasean Mayberry. The Knights next play from the line of scrimmage saw Blake connect with senior running back Brooks Wilde for a 61-yard touchdown strike.

Lone Peak senior kicker Adam Connors drilled a 47-yard field goal near the end of the first half to give the Knights a 17-7 advantage heading into intermission.

Things unraveled for Bingham in the third quarter after a muffed punt led to Blake’s third touchdown pass of the night — a 14-yarder to sure-handed senior wide receiver Trey Robinson.

From there, the Knights coasted to their payback victory.

Bingham will play its home opener next week when Crimson Cliffs comes to South Jordan for the Week 2 matchup. Lone Peak will remain at home, welcoming Timpview to Highland where the schools will play for the fifth straight season.

Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.