Virgin Galactic will fly its first tourists to space

In 2005, Jon Goodwin, a British former Olympian, was one of the first people to purchase a ticket for Virgin Galactic’s long-promised commercial space flights.

Now, 18 years later, Goodwin, at 80 year old, will become one of the company’s first space tourists, alongside two others, to fly to the edge of space, following years of delays.

The other two passengers are 46-year-old Keisha Schahaff and her 18-year-old daughter, Anastatia Mayers, who won the tickets in a sweepstakes.

Virgin Galactic’s space plane — VSS Unity — will take off Thursday morning from Spaceport America in New Mexico attached to a mothership, The Associated Press reports. Once the mothership reaches about 10 miles of elevation, the space plane will be released.

The space plane will then fire it rockets to make it to 50 miles above the earth’s surface, which the U.S. government considers the edge of outer space, according to CNN. The passengers will then be able to float in the plane for a few minutes before the plane returns to Earth.

This is VSS Unity’s second commercial flight. However, the purpose of the first flight was was for the Italian Air Force and scientists to conduct experiments, BBC News reported.

Though this is Virgin Galactic’s first tourism mission, it is likely just the first in many similar flights; the company currently has a waitlist of around 800 people who have bought tickets, per AP.

While prices for a spaceflight were $200,000 when Goodwin first bought his ticket, the flights are now going for a whopping $450,000.

How to watch the Galactic-02 spaceflight

The spaceflight will be live streamed on Virgin Galactic’s YouTube channel starting at 9 a.m. MDT.

Watch the livestream below: