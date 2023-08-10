Taco Bell is taking Taco Tuesday to the next level.

The fast-food chain will open a public $5 million taco tab and offer free Doritos Locos Tacos for four weeks in honor of the “liberation” of the “Taco Tuesday” trademark.

After a monthslong trademark dispute, the restaurant chain Taco John’s surrendered its “Taco Tuesday” trademark in July, ending a legal battle with its fast-food rival, Taco Bell, which sought to release the trademark from patent law, reports the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s just not worth the amount of money it would take to defend it,” Taco John’s Chief Executive Jim Creel told The Wall Street Journal. “We’d rather take that money and put it toward a good cause.”

To celebrate the “Taco Tuesday” trademark’s newfound freedom, Taco Bell will spend a month blessing the world with free tacos, “because now that Taco Tuesday is free — your tacos should be, too,” the chain said in a press release.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Taco Bell will open a $5 million taco tab to cover the cost of taco orders from any participating vendor selling Mexican food. It gets better. You don’t even have to leave your house to participate. Taco Bell is partnering with DoorDash, so your tacos will be delivered right to your door.

Leading up to the big Sept. 12 celebration, Taco Bell will give away free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesdays at all participating locations — no purchase necessary. The deal will be offered on the following Tuesdays: Aug. 15, Aug. 22, Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. The offer is limited to one taco per customer per day.

“Taco Tuesday belongs to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos, and this Free-For-All will not only thank taco fans who supported the cause, but will also spotlight local restaurants and vendors who can now embrace Taco Tuesdays without fear of legal action,” said Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery in a press release.

“When tacos win, we all win. We all win when Taco John’s decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else.”

The Taco Tuesday giveaway is valid in 49 states but not in New Jersey, where the trademark has not been relinquished. In New Jersey, the Taco Tuesday trademark is owned by Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar in Somers Point — it was not Taco John’s to give up. And Gregory’s Restaurant is not ready to let go.

“We’re still keeping it, we’re fighting for it,” said Emma Gregory, who said she is a fifth-generation Gregory family worker at the restaurant, per CNN.

In a statement, Taco Bell said it reached out to Gregory Gregory, the trademark owner, “to see if we could work together and potentially make New Jersey the first state to free Taco Tuesday.”

“We were kicking off conversations when news hit that Taco John’s had abandoned its trademark registration,” the company said, per CNN. “As a result, he decided to double down on his efforts and opted out of any further conversations with us.”

In addition to the Taco Tuesday celebrations, Taco Bell will be collecting donations to the the Taco Bell Foundation, “to support young people who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos.” Donations made by Rounding Up at checkout on Tuesdays will be matched by Taco Bell up to $1 million, according to a press release. The Taco Bell Foundation grants scholarships to both employees and fans.

