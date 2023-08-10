Live: Veterans, press gather at Wahlen VA Hospital in Utah for Biden speech

SALT LAKE CITY — Veterans, dignitaries and press gathered at George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City Thursday, awaiting the arrival of President Joe Biden.

Biden is expected to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act, a bill that provides increased access to medical care for veterans affected by toxic burn pits during their service. His address is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. MDT.

Local and national press arrived as early as 6 a.m. for the event. Reporters and photojournalists from CBS News, NBC News, CNN, The Washington Post, The Washington Times, Reuters, The New York Times, The Epoch Times, Axios and other news outlets were in attendance.

About 200 chairs were set out for veterans and other invited guests. The president was set to speak on a stage with Utah, U.S., and armed forces flags behind him.

Notable guests included Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, first lady Abby Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. Also in attendance were University of Utah President Taylor Randall, Other Side Academy founder Joseph Grenny, business leader David Ibarra, and several members of the Salt Lake City Council and the Utah Legislature. No members of Utah’s congressional delegation were present.

Biden’s appearance comes one day after a Provo man who made violent threats against the president and allegedly engaged in an armed altercation with FBI agents was shot dead in his home. Biden has made no public comment on the incident, though a White House official confirmed he was briefed on the matter Wednesday morning.

In a press release Thursday morning, the White House called the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act the “most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans in more than 30 years.” The president has a personal connection to the issue, as he has said he believes the death of his son, Beau, may have been linked to exposure to burn pits. Beau Biden served in the Iraq War and died of brain cancer.

Scott Howell, former Utah state Senate Democratic leader, said he was looking forward to hearing an energetic, enthusiastic Biden speak about his administration’s accomplishments.

“He needs to speak from the heart and the head,” Howell said. “I’ve known him for a long time. There is no one better at making a friend than Joe Biden.”

