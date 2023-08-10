Taylor Swift’s announces her ‘most favorite’ rerecorded album ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ will drop next

Swifties better set their calendars for Oct. 27, as the highly anticipated rerecorded album “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is “on its way.”

Taylor Swift’s social media accounts said, “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th.”

How did Taylor Swift announce ‘1989’?

Swift first made the announcement during a performance on her “Eras Tour” in Los Angeles, according to Forbes.

After the in-person announcement, Swift’s social media accounts confirmed the news by posting that the album “is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023

Swift’s fans took to the comment section of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to respond to the announcement.

One of Swift’s fans wrote, “Thank you for everything you do for us.”

Why is Taylor Swift rerecording ‘1989’?

The Deseret News reported that the singer-songwriter “has been rerecording her old albums in order to gain full ownership of her own music after her former record label sold her catalog without notifying her first.”

Swift left her old record label, Big Machine Records, in 2018 once the company was sold to Scooter Braun, which reportedly gave him the “rights to the master recordings of six of Swift’s albums.”

Since Braun owned the rights, if a movie or commercial wanted to use Swift’s music, they would have to pay Braun to get to it. Braun ended up selling Swift’s masters to Shamrock Capital, according to Music Business Worldwide.

Billboard reported in 2019 that Swift said about rerecording her work, “We need to think about how we handle master recordings, because this isn’t it. When I stood up and talked about this, I saw a lot of fans saying, ‘Wait, the creators of this work do not own their work, ever?’ I spent 10 years of my life trying rigorously to purchase my masters outright and was then denied that opportunity, and I just don’t want that to happen to another artist if I can help it.”

Swift continued, “The reason I’m rerecording my music next year is because I do want my music to live on. I do want it to be in movies, I do want it to be in commercials. But I only want that if I own it.”

