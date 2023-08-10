How to watch Jordan Love, Dalton Kincaid, Jaren Hall and other Utah ties in NFL preseason Week 1

A full slate of NFL preseason games this week will provide several Utah ties with a chance to take advantage of reps.

Three players worth watching this week

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers off to the New York Jets, it’s finally time for Love, the former Utah State star, to prove whether he can be a franchise quarterback.

He is likely to play a couple series in the Packers’ preseason matchup against the Bengals on Friday, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

“Yeah, the plan (is) to get a couple of series out there. Not sure how many yet. We’re going to base it off practice, how it went,” Love told reporters earlier this week. “I’m excited, I definitely want to be out there, get some reps, get back in the game mode.”

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills tight end

Kincaid, the rookie out of Utah, has been turning heads in Buffalo and is expected to play a prominent role in the Bills’ offense this season, alongside fellow tight end Dawson Knox.

This will be his first chance to show what he’s got in live-game reps, when the Bills play the Colts on Saturday.

“I think that more so than anything really stands out is just the fact that he’s really kind of stepped in and he looks like a guy that has been out here before,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey told ESPN, about Kincaid. “I think that’s a big part of kind of who he is and the work he’s put in.”

Jaren Hall, Minnesota Vikings quarterback

The former BYU quarterback was a fifth-round draft pick by the Vikings and is expected to share time with veteran Nick Mullens in the Vikings’ preseason opener Thursday night.

The Star Tribune mentioned Hall in its outlook of five Minnesota positions to watch in the Vikings’ game against Seattle.

“He’s running a lot of things that are core principles of our offense, that he’s really been doing since rookie minicamp,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said of Hall, per the Star Tribune. “The hope is he doesn’t feel stressed going into that game above the neck, so he can physically just go play.”

Here’s the full schedule for the first week of NFL preseason action, and what Utah ties are on each team’s roster:

Thursday’s games

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 5 p.m. MDT (NFL Network)



Utah ties — Texans:

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High.

None.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m. (NFL Network)



Utah ties — Vikings:

Jaren Hall, QB, BYU and Maple Mountain High.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU and Granger High.

Bryan Mone, DT, Highland High.

Bobby Wagner, MLB, Utah State.

Friday’s games

New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 5 p.m.



Utah ties — Giants:

None.

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah.

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5 p.m.



Utah ties — Steelers:

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State, Snow College and East High.

Chris Wilcox, CB, BYU.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State.

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 5 p.m. (NFL Network)



Utah ties — Packers:

James Empey, C, BYU and American Fork High.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State and BYU.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State.

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High.

Calvin Tyler Jr., RB, Utah State.

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 5 p.m.



Utah ties — Falcons:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial High.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah.

Chris Brooks, RB, BYU.

Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns, 5:30 p.m.



Utah ties — Commanders:

Cody Barton, LB, Utah and Brighton High.

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah.

Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah.

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High.

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State and Jordan High.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU and Bingham High.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah.

Siaki Ika, DT, East High.

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU.

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m. (ABC/NFL Network)



Utah ties — Broncos:

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High.

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah (on injured reserve).

Jackson Barton, OT, Utah and Brighton High.

Brian Cobbs, WR, Utah State.

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah and Herriman High.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter High.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU.

Saturday’s games

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 11 a.m. (NFL Network)



Utah ties — Titans:

None.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah and Murray High.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High.

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 11 a.m.



Utah ties — Colts:

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah and Layton High.

Blake Freeland, OT, BYU and Herriman High.

Matt Gay, K, Utah and Orem High.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah.

Zayne Anderson, S, BYU and Stansbury High.

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah.

Bryan Thompson, WR, Utah.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 2 p.m. (NFL Network)



Utah ties — Jets:

Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah (on injured reserve).

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah.

Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High.

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU and Corner Canyon High.

Brady Christensen, OG, BYU and Bountiful High.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State, Snow College and Manti High.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 3 p.m.



Utah ties — Jaguars:

Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High.

D’Angelo Mendell, CB, BYU.

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 5 p.m. (NFL Network)



Utah ties — Eagles:|

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah and Timpview High.

Sua Opeta, OG, Weber State and Stansbury High.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah.

Marcus Williams, FS, Utah.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m. (ABC/KJZZ/NFL Network)



Utah ties — Chargers:

Michael Davis, CB, BYU.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High.

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High.

Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State.

Sunday’s games

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 11 a.m. (NFL Network)



Utah ties — Chiefs:

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU.

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah and Desert Hills High.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU.

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 2 p.m. (NFL Network)

