BYU’s Masen Wake walking away from football

Masen Wake was a fan favorite while playing for BYU football the past four seasons.

His career came to an end, though, on Thursday, as he announced on social media he is walking away from the sport heading into what would have been his senior season.

“What a ride it’s been! With that being said, after many thoughts and prayers, I have decided to step away from football. I am excited for what the future holds for me and BYU football,” he wrote on Instagram.

The energetic Wake, who came to BYU from nearby Lone Peak High, was known for his propensity to hurdle opponents.

His style of play, though, led to a variety of injuries, as he played various roles — among them fullback, tight end and H back — during his time at BYU.

In four seasons, Wake caught 32 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 11 carries for 29 yards and two touchdowns.

“My time here at BYU has been life changing,” Wake wrote on Instagram. “I’ve created friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. I am humbled and grateful for everything BYU has given and taught me over my career.”