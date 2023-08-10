Dave Rose headlines Utah Sports Hall of Fame 2023 class

Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose headlines this year’s class of inductees to the Utah Sports Hall of Fame.

Rose, the second all-time winningest head coach in Cougar basketball history, coached BYU for 14 seasons. He posted a record of 301–133 and was at the helm for eight NCAA tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 run with Jimmer Fredette.

The former BYU coach will be inducted alongside Olympic gold medalist skiers Stein Eriksen and Ted Ligety, 14-time national champion fencer Julie Thompson Seal and veteran sportswriter Tom Wharton.

The induction ceremony will be held on Sept. 18 at the Little America Hotel.