Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 11, 2023 | 
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football: Orem turns back East in sloppy opener

By Bruce Smith
SHARE High school football: Orem turns back East in sloppy opener
Orem’s Kaue&nbsp;Akana and Roger&nbsp;Saleapaga celebrate during their high school football season opener against East.

Orem’s Kaue Akana and Roger Saleapaga celebrate during their high school football season opener against East at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Orem won the game 21-20.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Box score

SALT LAKE CITY — High school football coaches should have an assistant whose sole duty is to compile a list of improvements needed for the next game.

That person would have been busy Friday night during Orem’s 21-20 victory over East on the Leopards’ home field.

Playing the earliest season opener in recorded history, each school had a series of highs and lows that was finally decided when East’s potentially game-tying extra-point attempt was blocked with 3:53 left.

“A tale of two halves, to be sure,” said Orem coach Lance Reynolds, who survived his first game as Orem’s leader. “This is always a tough game, and you never know how it’s going to turn out.”

Orem, however, has always been on the winning side in each of the last four years against East, including a nearly identical 22-21 victory in 2022.

merlin_2992008.jpg

Orem’s Mack Hixson runs the ball at the high school football season opener against East at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
1 of 18
merlin_2992012.jpg

East players take a knee in their high school football season opener against Orem at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Despite East’s 14-0 lead at the end of the first half, Orem came back to win 21-20.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
2 of 18
merlin_2992010.jpg

Orem’s quarterback Lance Reynolds plays at the high school football season opener against East at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
3 of 18
merlin_2992024.jpg

East’s cheer team performs during half time at their high school football season opener against Orem at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
4 of 18
merlin_2992040.jpg

East’s cheer team watches the game at their high school football season opener against Orem at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
5 of 18
merlin_2992038.jpg

Orem players celebrate a touchdown during their high school football season opener against East at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
6 of 18
merlin_2992036.jpg

East’s cheer team performs during half time at their high school football season opener against Orem at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
7 of 18
merlin_2992034.jpg

Orem scores a touchdown during the third quarter of their high school football season opener against East at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

MEGAN NIELSEN, Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
8 of 18
merlin_2992032.jpg

East celebrates after an interception in Orem’s end zone during their high school football season opener at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
9 of 18
merlin_2992030.jpg

East plays Orem at the high school football season opener at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
10 of 18
merlin_2992028.jpg

Orem players take a knee in their high school football season opener against East at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Despite being down 14-0 at the end of the first half, Orem came back to win 21-20.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
11 of 18
merlin_2992026.jpg

Orem’s cheer team leads the student section at their high school football season opener against East at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
12 of 18
merlin_2992022.jpg

East’s student section cheers at their high school football season opener against Orem at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
13 of 18
merlin_2992020.jpg

East’s Tucker McCormick plays in the high school football season opener against Orem at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
14 of 18
merlin_2992018.jpg

East plays Orem at the high school football season opener at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
15 of 18
merlin_2992016.jpg

East plays Orem at the high school football season opener at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
16 of 18
merlin_2992014.jpg

East’s Tucker McCormick listens to his coaches during the high school football season opener against Orem at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
17 of 18
Orem’s Kaue&nbsp;Akana and Roger&nbsp;Saleapaga celebrate during their high school football season opener against East.

Orem’s Kaue Akana and Roger Saleapaga celebrate during their high school football season opener against East at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Orem won the game 21-20.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
18 of 18
merlin_2992008.jpg
merlin_2992012.jpg
merlin_2992010.jpg
merlin_2992024.jpg
merlin_2992040.jpg
merlin_2992038.jpg
merlin_2992036.jpg
merlin_2992034.jpg
merlin_2992032.jpg
merlin_2992030.jpg
merlin_2992028.jpg
merlin_2992026.jpg
merlin_2992022.jpg
merlin_2992020.jpg
merlin_2992018.jpg
merlin_2992016.jpg
merlin_2992014.jpg
Orem’s Kaue&nbsp;Akana and Roger&nbsp;Saleapaga celebrate during their high school football season opener against East.

This time, the Tigers got off to a slow start and trailed 14-0 at halftime, but rallied behind senior quarterback Lance Reynolds, Jr., and a group of talented backs and receivers. Reynolds threw a toughdown pass to Asher Young on Orem’s first drive of the second half, then another signal-caller, Branko Haxtell-Fotu, tied the contest with a 6-yard run.

East had a chance to retake the lead but a bad snap prevented talented kicker Luca Viana from attempting a 37-yard field goal, and Orem’s Mack Hixson ended a six-play drive with a 22-yard scoring run with 4:05 remaining.

That just set the table for the memorable end.

East, which relied on athletic runners taking the snaps for the last several years, showed it’s a different team than usual with gifted thrower Tucker McCormick. The Leopards took just one play to energize their fans again when McCormick found Damian Otukolo on an 80-yard bomb.

The extra-point snap, however, bounced to the holder and, by the time Viana connected with the ball, Orem had a slew of defenders in the way to send the shot awry.

The Tigers then put the game away when Haxtell-Fotu ran five straight running plays to chew up the clock and send East to its locker room with a lengthy list of things to work on before it takes on 6A power Skyridge next week.

“That’s why we play these games,” said coach Reynolds. “We’ll have to work cut out for us, too (at American Fork).”

Reynolds, however, was particularly pleased with his son, Lance, Jr., who is playing this season with an ACL injury, as well as Haxtell-Fotu, and many others who had timely plays that led to the victory.

David Bergstedt had an impressive outing for the Leopards, with two first-half interceptions and several catches on offense. Marcus Loertscher also had a nice touchdown reception, and he and Timmy Thao combined for an important pass breakup in the end zone that stopped an Orem drive.

McCormick was also consistent in his initial start. East, however, still showed its culpability to earn calls for personal-foul penalties, even if they were sometimes for retaliation.

For more details, fans might need to find a certain coach on the sidelines — with a notebook and pen now out of ink.

Next Up In Sports
High school football: Huge momentum swing just before half highlights Mountain Ridge’s win over Fremont
High school football: West Jordan outlasts Woods Cross in season-opening thriller
How Jordan Love performed in his first game as QB1 in the post-Aaron Rodgers era
BYU’s Mark Pope blames himself for losing transfer guard Ques Glover over NIL money
Utah defensive line aiming for ‘Sack Lake City’ return
Why did former Utah offensive lineman Paul Maile transfer to BYU, and where will he play?