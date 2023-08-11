High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 11 (Week 1)

Springville took down the Flyers in their season opener due to a 19-0 first half. Tevita Valeti scored two touchdowns in the first four four minutes and the Red Devils never looked back. Valeti finished with five touchdown, stemming from 26 carries for 180 yards. Dixie’s only score came late in the third quarter when Lucito Bennett returned a kick 75-yards for a touchdown. Springville will travel to Bonneville next week, for the programs first matchup in 23-years.

After both teams traded touchdowns late in the first half, the Mustangs utilized a 21-point third quarter to pick up a victory over the visiting Redhawks. Frederick Ta’ai threw the middle three of his five touchdowns in the quarter as the offense was clicking on all cylinders. Bountiful rallied back, cutting the deficit from 22 points down to just five, but Ta’ai and Taylor Hatch connected for the third time to seal the deal. Noah Malloy also caught two touchdown passes.

Tied 7-7 after the first quarter, American Fork methodically pulled away from Roy the rest of the way as Dylan Story tossed three touchdowns and Jacob Eardley added a pair of rushing scores en route to the Week 1 win. Story connected with four different receivers in the end zone, including an 8-yard pass to Davis Andrews late in the first half that extended the lead.

Timpview took a tight 14-13 lead over Skyridge into halftime behind a touchdown pass from Helman Casuga and a powerful punch-in run by Paka Haunga. Following the 4-minute mark of the second quarter, the Skyridge defense didn’t allow another point as the Falcons scored two touchdowns in the second half to claim a victory over the Thunderbirds. New Falcons quarterback Jackson Stevens completed two touchdown passes, one to La’akea Kalama and a fourth-quarter toss to Jack Burke that put the game out of reach.

Related Skyridge locks in during second half to grind out victory over Timpview

1 of 33 2 of 33 3 of 33 4 of 33 5 of 33 6 of 33 7 of 33 8 of 33 9 of 33 10 of 33 11 of 33 12 of 33 13 of 33 14 of 33 15 of 33 16 of 33 17 of 33 18 of 33 19 of 33 20 of 33 21 of 33 22 of 33 23 of 33 24 of 33 25 of 33 26 of 33 27 of 33 28 of 33 29 of 33 30 of 33 31 of 33 32 of 33 33 of 33

In a Week 1 clash, Summit Academy triumphed over Taylorsville with a final score of 24-21. Kobe Allen connected with Cole Kramer for two touchdowns for Taylorsville, answered by Summit Academy’s Kyan Anderson and Kyle Lively. Nathan Arellano’s field goal in the second quarter tipped the scales in Summit Academy’s favor. The Bears secured their victory with a late-game 28-yard run by Bronson Dixon. Despite a late effort from Taylorsville, including another Allen touchdown reception, Summit Academy held on for the win.

In a dominant display, the Northridge Knights opened their season with a resounding shutout victory over the Murray Spartans, 43-0. Quarterback Porter Olsen led the charge, connecting with Jaxon Fresques for two touchdowns (64 yards in the 1st quarter, 44 yards in the 2nd), and adding a 4-yard rushing touchdown of his own. Olsen continued his prowess, scoring on an 8-yard run in the 3rd quarter, followed by a 22-yard field goal from Dawson Auger. The Northridge defense proved relentless, securing a safety and later adding another in the 4th quarter. Andrwe Ortiz sealed the victory with a 31-yard touchdown run late in the game. The Knights’ multifaceted performance highlighted their offensive and defensive strengths, leaving no room for the Spartans to respond.

In the opening game of the 2023 high school football season, Park City’s Miners dominated the Wasatch Wasps, securing a 41-24 victory at home. Park City’s standout running back, William Mccurdy, was a force to be reckoned with, scoring an impressive trio of rushing touchdowns of distances of 3, 11 and 18 yards. Quarterback Sebastian Bodily orchestrated Park City’s offense effectively, connecting with Elijah Warner for a 33-yard touchdown pass. Wasatch’s offense found moments of success, notably with quarterback Cole Kelson’s two touchdown passes. Kelson connected with Jojo Hyer for a 10-yard touchdown and later found him again for a 16-yard scoring play. Running back Carter Bucad added a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

Payden Sorensen scored his second touchdown of the night, a 3-yard run just seconds before halftime to tie up the Lions and Golden Eagles. Payson would continue off their momentum, scoring their second touchdown in under a minute, when Porter Beckstead caught a 25-yard touchdown to start the second half. The Golden Eagles would respond rally of 20-straight points, getting a touchdown on the ground from Seth Kropf and a pick-six from Caigen Gren. Jaxon Robison also kicked in 10 second half points as Maple Mountain picked up the home victory.

It was a highlight night for Richfield senior Reggie Hafen as the Wildcats cruised to a 28-7 victory over the Cedar City Reds. Hafen took part in all four Wildcat touchdowns with two rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown, and a touchdown off a blocked kick. Richfield led 21-0 at halftime, which the Reds never recovered from. Cedar City finally got a consolation touchdown from Koden Lunt who found Jonathan Jeter with three minutes left, but it was too little too late for the Reds.

Things went Mountain Crest’s way Friday night in a convincing 35-0 win over the visiting Hurricane Tigers. The Mustangs got its offense going early with a 5-yard rushing touchdown from Cole Jones in the opening five minutes. The momentum really started to pick up for Mountain Crest after two touchdowns in 25 seconds from a 54-yard touchdown pass from Makray Crofts, and a fumble recovery from Porter Kennington. Thanks to the Mountain Crest defense the Tigers couldn’t get anything going and held them scoreless.

After both teams had scored three touchdowns midway through the third quarter, the Huskies rallied off three more scores to runaway with a 21-point victory over the Dinos. A balanced attack through the air and on the ground allowed great success for the Hillcrest offense. The defense got involved as well as Jonathan Riby-WIlliams returned a fumble recovery 35-yards in the final minutes to put a bold stamp on the season opening victory.

Ogden shutout the Colts in their season opener, scoring twice in each of the first three periods en route to the victory. They’ll host Judge Memorial and look to move to 2-0 in their next game.

In the Week 1 high school football clash, the Kanab Cowboys beat the Ben Lomond Scots, securing a 40-26 victory. The pivotal moment arrived in the fourth quarter when Kanab’s Hayden Gubler powered through for two 3-yard rushing touchdowns, cementing the win. Despite a valiant effort from Ben Lomond, led by Manase Tuatagaloa who threw three touchdown passes, Kanab’s balanced offensive attack, including Griffen Bone’s 80-yard rushing burst and Gubler’s late-game heroics, propelled them to the season-opening triumph.

Juan Diego scored first and last in its Week 1 game with visiting Highland, but Highland scored five touchdowns in between as it rolled to the victory. Taione Vea scored on a pair of scores for the Rams, with Jason Tupua and Max Erickson also adding rushing TDs.

Juab jumped all over Millard in the second quarter, racing to a 29-0 halftime lead on its way to the easy season-opening win over Millard. Hayden Park scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns, with Austin Park passing for a touchdown. Millard scored its only points of the game in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.

Emery kicked off their season with a dominant performance against North Sanpete. Quarterback Wade Stilson led the charge with an impressive display, contributing three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Emery’s offense controlled the game from the start, racking up a 45-0 lead in the first half. North Sanpete managed to salvage a late fumble recovery touchdown, but Emery’s substantial lead secured a convincing 45-7 victory. Stilson’s exceptional five-touchdown performance highlighted Emery’s strong start to the season.

Beaver’s four first-half touchdowns granted them a season opening victory over South Summit. Five different Beavers found the endzone, including Andrew Hollinghsead on a 45-yard pick-six in the games opening minutes, and Kelton Langston early in the fourth quarter with a fumble recovery. All three offensive scores came on the ground. Beaver will look to avenge last years loss to Grantsville in their first road game of the season next week.

In the Week 1 high school football matchup, Gunnison Valley emerged victorious over American Leadership, securing a 42-28 win. Key performances included Gunnison Valley’s Tyson Tucker and Pearson Judy, who made significant contributions with crucial rushing touchdowns. Kannon Huntsman of ALA showcased his versatility with a 60-yard rushing touchdown and a 45-yard receiving touchdown from Noah Swarnes. Ultimately, a late-game touchdown pass from Tyson Tucker to Brogan Christensen sealed the Bulldogs’ win.

In its big for a 2A 3-peat, San Juan dominated Layton Christian as it scored 66 points on its way to the Week 1 win. The Broncos did the damage on the ground with Zack Conway rushing for five touchdowns and Parker Snyder adding three more. The game was back-and-forth throughout most of the first half, but San Juan scored two late scores to end the first half and then added the first two TDs of the second half as well.

North Summit earned a convincing 40-14 win over South Sevier in its opening night matchup. North Summit built a 14-0 lead through most of the second half after opening the game with a 97-yard kick return from McKade Nelson and a 30-yard rushing touchdown from Austin Aven. The Rams’ Cannon Barney snuck in a touchdown pass to Brock Bair in the final five seconds of the half to bring South Sevier within 14-7. However, that’s as close as the Rams would get as the Braves went off for 20 points in the third quarter and held South Sevier scoreless. With nine minutes remaining the Braves held a 40-7 lead which the Rams cut to only 40-14 by the final whistle.

Milford’s 31-point second quarter led the Tigers to a dominating victory at Grand. Colton and Sadler Barnes each scored two touchdowns early as Kielen Tsosie threw for five scores overall. Grand found the end zone twice in the final minutes, one each from Connor Swasey and Lane Berry to avoid the shutout.

Matt McKea threw for three touchdowns, including a pair to Jaxon Toala, while McKea, Peizge Mailei and Drew Monson sll scored on rushing touchdowns as Alta dominated Layton in the second half on its way to the Week 1 victory. Alta led 14-0 at the half, but after Layton cut it to 14-7 early in the third it promptly responded with four straight touchdowns to pull away.

Providence Hall and North Sevier battle in the first quarter, with the Patriots converting a 29-yard touchdown passes from Tui Fonua to Aaron Barlow to grab a 14-point lead. The Wolves returned the ensuing kickoff to cut the lead back to seven, but another strong Patriots drive game them control for good when Easton Thompson found the endzone for his first of two scores. Providence Hall will look to move to 2-0 during the home opener next week against Duchesne.

Ryker Phillips, Devin Strong and Jaden Drake each scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns as Enterprise rolled past visiting Judge for the Week 1 win. Drake scored his first touchdown just 45 seconds into the game as the Wolves set the tone at the line of scrimmage right away.

Canyon View Falcons claimed a dominant victory over Mountain View Bruins with a final score of 57-29 in a high-scoring Week 1 high school football clash. Quarterback Jaxon Jensen led the charge for Canyon View, contributing multiple touchdowns – a 27-yard pass to Asher Groft, two rushing scores from 5 and 4 yards out, and a game-sealing 23-yard dash. Asher Groft showcased his skills with a touchdown run and a reception. Despite Mountain View’s efforts, including Sei Lesa’s rushing and passing touchdowns, Canyon View’s late surge secured the win.

After the two teams combined to score 51-points in the first half, both defenses settled in as the Templars held on to a one-score victory. Neither team managed to score in the fourth quarter in a stressful battle. Reggie Frischknecht caught three touchdown passes, the scores totaling over 73-yards from Maison Starkweather. Labrum tossed three touchdowns for the Cougars.

In a high-scoring affair, the Timpanogos Timberwolves secured a commanding victory against the Jordan Beetdiggers in their Week 1 high school football clash, ending with a final score of 62-30. The teams combined for a total of 92 points, showcasing an explosive offensive showcase on both ends. Luke Livingston of Timpanogos led the charge with a total of four touchdowns, displaying his prowess both through the air and on the ground. Derell Nichols of Jordan played a significant role in the shootout, amassing multiple touchdowns including an 80-yard reception and a 52-yard rushing score. The game’s fervent scoring pace kept the crowd engaged from start to finish.

Matching their last matchup 31-years ago, the Rabbits shutout Parowan with a stellar defensive performance and a powerful running game. Delta found the endzone on five occasions, four on the ground from three different players as well as one in the air when Hunt Robinson linked up with Marcus Chase for a 26-yard touchdown. In all the Rabbits scored three times in under four minutes early in the third quarter to turn a 14-point halftime lead into a 35-point victory.

The Provo Bulldogs didn’t give up a single point in its opening night matchup against the Grantsville Cowboys and earned a 41-0 victory. Provo’s offense started strong with two 8-yard rushing touchdowns from Tagai Lesa and Soakai Aston. The Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas in the second quarter, scoring three touchdowns for a 34-0 lead at halftime. Unfortunately for Grantsville, the second half didn’t go any better as Provo held the Cowboys scoreless. By the final whistle, Provo quarterback Soakai Aston had two touchdown passes and Saia Hifo had two rushing touchdowns.

In the season opener of high school football, the Sky View Bobcats secured a commanding 44-20 victory against the Salem Hills Skyhawks. The game, initially tied 17-14 at the half, witnessed the Bobcats taking control in the second half with a series of pivotal touchdowns. Notably, Bryton Williams’ 65-yard reception from Carson Thatcher, swiftly followed by Brevin Egbert’s 9-yard rushing touchdown, marked a turning point. Egbert’s standout performance included an impressive total of three rushing touchdowns, solidifying the Bobcats’ dominance.

Darren Tovey tossed a pair of touchdowns, one each to Cache Tuia and Jordan Jones as Viewmont opened the season with a road win at Skyline. Viewmont built a 21-0 lead early in the fourth quarter, but whittled the deficit to 21-14 on a Micah Sedgwick 46-yard TD pass from Luke Fowles and then a 60-yard punt return by Bronson Bowen. Viewmont’s defense locked things down the rest of the game to secure the win.

In a Week 1 matchup, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs dominated the Morgan Trojans, clinching a 35-15 victory. The Mustangs surged ahead with a strong second quarter, racking up 21 unanswered points. Quarterback Steele Barben led the charge, connecting with Ty West, Boston Adamson and Malakai Alofipo for touchdown passes. McCord Christiansen’s 10-yard run and Mason Topalian’s 5-yard rush further extended the lead. Despite a late rally by the Trojans, highlighted by a 2-yard touchdown run by Bode Sparrow, the Mustangs’ early advantage secured their triumph.

Chase Moseley threw for three touchdowns, including two to Caden Lloyd as Olympus methodically pulled away from Spanish Fork for the season-opening win. The Titans led 14-0 at the half and extended the lead to 28-0 going into the fourth quarter, where the Dons tacked on a late score to avoid the shutout loss.

Pine View took advantage of scoring spurts at the end of each half to claim a 24 point victory over Logan in their season opener. Adam Moore connected with two different receivers, Quincy Jones and Matt Costa, en route to a 4 touchdown performance. Costa added a 48 yard interception return for a touchdown that sealed the game for the Panthers late in the 4th quarter.

No afterpoints needed as Pleasant Grove shut down the former 6A semifinalist Farmington. The Vikings handed the Phoenix a shutout, while quarterback Brock Rasmussen tossed a touchdown and ran for another, both of which came in the first quarter. The game went scoreless for a long time after that until Aiden Frantzen delivered a knockout blow to the reeling Phoenix with a rushing TD in the third quarter.

A big second quarter proved a huge difference as Mountain Ridge secured a decisive opening-weekend victory over Fremont, 37-20. The Sentinels ran up 20 points in the second frame to take a 27-7 lead in halftime. All of it came from a monstrous showing from quarterback Wyatt Bingham and receiver Kai Meza, who connected on all three touchdowns in the quarter. In his first game as a starting QB, Fremont’s Brigg Grange threw three TDs in the loss.

In a Week 1 matchup, the Syracuse Titans dominated the Riverton Silverwolves with a final score of 38-0. The Titans’ offensive prowess was on full display as Jake Hopkins connected for four touchdown passes, finding Shaun Blanton and Antonio Mayer in the second quarter, DJ Mayes and Emmett Thompson in the third. Rhett Thompson also added a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter. AJ DeHorney sealed the victory with a 26-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Silverwolves struggled to gain momentum throughout the game, failing to put any points on the board.

In what was a matchup between two of the state’s most notable quarterback prospects, the Corner Canyon Chargers dominated the Granger Lancers with a final score of 55-7. Corner Canyon’s offense wasted no time, with quarterback Isaac Wilson connecting with Brayden Eyre for a 77-yard touchdown pass just minutes into the first quarter. Wilson continued to shine, adding two more touchdown passes to Chryshaun Lee and Jerome Myles in the second quarter. The Chargers’ defense also made a significant impact, highlighted by Roman Caywood’s 10-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the third quarter. Granger managed to get on the scoreboard with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Carson Su’esu’e to Landon Figueroa, but it was a one-sided affair as Corner Canyon secured a convincing victory.

In a great defensive showdown in Week 1 of the season, Orem overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit to rally past East for the season-opening win. Asher Young and Branko Hansell-Fotu tied the game with touchdowns in the third quarter, with Orem eventually going ahead 21-14 on a Mack Hickson 22-yard run with 4:05 remaining in the game. East appeared to tie the game a few seconds later on a Damian Otukolo 80-yard TD pass from Tucker McCormick, but the Leopards missed the extra point.

Related Orem turns back East in sloppy opener

1 of 18 2 of 18 3 of 18 4 of 18 5 of 18 6 of 18 7 of 18 8 of 18 9 of 18 10 of 18 11 of 18 12 of 18 13 of 18 14 of 18 15 of 18 16 of 18 17 of 18 18 of 18

The Cyprus Pirates dominated the Tooele Buffaloes with a final score of 44-14. The Pirates put on a surprising display of offensive prowess early on with Britton Jepsen’s 15-yard run and later extended their lead in the second quarter, including Skyler Armenta’s 1-yard and 38-yard runs. Tooele managed to respond before halftime, as Kaden Dean connected with Aaron Davis for a 49-yard touchdown pass. Cyprus maintained control, with Jepsen’s 40-yard run and Armenta’s 1-yard rush in the third quarter, while Jepsen sealed the victory with a 60-yard run, answered by Tooele’s Britton Rosser’s 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Coleman Dearden passed for two scores and Tyson Ferry rushed for two more as Stansbury pulled away from visiting Snow Canyon in the second half for the Week 1 win. Luke Daynes added a key rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter that effectively put the game out of reach.

The Box Elder Bees opened their season with a commanding victory against the Kearns Cougars, 55-26. The Bees took an early lead with Damon Rodriguez’s 5-yard run, but the Cougars responded with a 25-yard pass from Bryce Benson to Lamoni Matua. The Bees surged ahead with a series of touchdowns, including a 57-yard pass from Ryan Griffin to Mason Jeppsen and a 93-yard run by Dax Sumko. Kearns’ Kymani Fauatea scored twice with short runs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Box Elder’s dominant performance.

In a thrilling Week 1 clash, West Jordan narrowly secured victory against Woods Cross with a final score of 27-26. The game was characterized by back-and-forth action, with both teams trading touchdowns throughout. The Jaguars gained an early lead with an opening kick return touchdown by Jacob Howes. West Jordan quarterback Jackson Roybal played a pivotal role, connecting for three touchdown passes, including a decisive 8-yard throw to Marcus Lopez with just 2:24 remaining on the clock. Despite a strong effort by Woods Cross’ Cash Henderson, who recorded three rushing touchdowns, West Jordan’s late-game heroics clinched the hard-fought win.

The Ridgeline Riverhawks overcame a slow start and soared to victory in their season opener against the Bonneville Lakers, clinching a 27-7 win on the road. The third quarter witnessed a trio of touchdown connections from quarterback Nate Dahle, finding Graham Livingston (8:46), Carson Cox (4:54), and Cox again (1:38) for scores. Dahle further solidified the lead with a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter (6:30). The Lakers managed a late response, with Jaxon Johnson crossing the goal line from 5 yards out (3:34), but it wasn’t enough to overcome Ridgeline’s dominant performance.

The Copper Hills Grizzlies kicked off their 2023 high school football season with an impressive victory over the Clearfield Falcons, securing a 32-10 win on Friday night. Copper Hills dominated from the opening quarter, with Nate Kitchen scoring a 9-yard run at 3:22 and Maverick Bowles adding a 29-yard run at 0:58. Bowles continued his standout performance into the second quarter, contributing a 6-yard run at 8:43 and connecting with Vanson Connor for a 4-yard pass at 6:13. Clearfield managed to put points on the board with Trace Hansen’s 35-yard field goal at 2:14 in the second quarter, followed by Jordan Tovey’s 1-yard run touchdown at 0:51 in the third quarter. However, Copper Hills sealed the game in the fourth quarter, as Nate Kitchen scored his second touchdown with a 3-yard run at 10:23. The Grizzlies’ offensive prowess combined with a solid defensive effort secured them a resounding victory in their season opener.

Low-scoring drudgery gave way to overtime thrills as Westlake claimed victory over Weber, 22-21, thanks to a game-clinching 2-point conversion run from quarterback Derek Anderson. Westlake led most of the night, 14-7, before Weber tied it up in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass from 29 yards out. Weber scored first in the OT period with Crew Cacciacarne’s third TD pass, but Anderson found Mason Jenkins from 10 yards out for a score, then ran in the 2-pointer to win.

Lehi pushed its program winning streak to 20 games in Week 1 of the high school football season with a win over Davis, 28-14. It started with a 52-yard fumble recovery that got the Pioneers on the board first in the second quarter. After that, running back Devaughn Eka kept the Darts defense on its heels with two rushing touchdowns, one in the third and one in the fourth. Quarterback Niu Jett tossed a single score in the win. The Darts were led by quarterback Tradon Bessinger, who three a touchdown to receiver Kash Gates and later ran in another on his own.

After falling behind in the opening minute, visiting Brighton scored 27 straight points heading into halftime as it avenged a season-opening loss to Desert Hills last year with a big win in Week 1. Jack Johnson tossed four touchdown passes in the win, including two to Myles Peters.

The Green Canyon defense shutout Hunter, allowing their offense to comfortably pick up the win with just two scores. First, Dewey Egan hauled in a 27-yard score from Payton Wilson in the middle of the second period to open up the scoring. Eric Oates added a rushing touchdown in the final minutes to relieve the pressure off of the defense. After winning only a single game a year ago, Green Canyon will look to build off the momentum when they travel to Stansbury in their next game.

Duchesne Eagles secured a narrow victory in Week 1 of high school football, edging past the Uintah Utes with a final score of 20-18. Trailing early, Duchesne’s Brody Jacobs and Parker Crum led the charge, notching two touchdowns in the second quarter. Uintah responded with JD Pickup’s touchdown pass to Treycen Jarman, taking a temporary 18-14 lead. However, Duchesne’s Parker Crum sealed the win with an 8-yard rushing touchdown with just 5:04 left in the fourth quarter.

In a Week 1 matchup, Bear River’s relentless offense dominated Cedar Valley, sealing a commanding victory with a final score of 31-7. The Bears’s quarterback, Owen Olsen, showcased his arm talent with an impressive 235 passing yards, connecting for a touchdown pass of 12 yards to Jace Roberts. The rushing attack was spearheaded by Tydon Jones, who pounded out 115 yards and set the tone early with a rushing touchdown. Cedar Valley managed to respond with a 2-yard touchdown run by Chevas Gregory in the second quarter, but Bear River’s consistent scoring throughout the game ultimately secured their triumph.

Lone Peak Knights dominated the Bingham Miners in a Week 1 showdown of the 2023 high school football season, securing a 27-7 victory. The Knights took an early lead in the first quarter with a 77-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Blake to Jasean Mayberry. In the second quarter, Blake connected with Brooks Wilde for a 61-yard touchdown, while Bingham responded with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Salazar to Carson Sudbury. Lone Peak’s Adam Connors added a 47-yard field goal before halftime.