Friday, August 11, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Utah Jazz announce partnership with Kiswe for upcoming streaming service launch

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
The Utah Jazz announced today that they have partnered with technology company Kiswe to help power the streaming service that will be available for fans for the upcoming season.

A launch date and details about subscription plans and pricing are expected to be announced in late September, when the direct-to-consumer product goes on sale.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith has been adamant that in the upcoming season watching games for Jazz fans will be easier than ever. In June, the team announced that Smith Entertainment Group (the parent company that owns the Jazz) was launching SEG Media and partnering with KJZZ to once again bring Jazz games to fans’ television screens.

That same day, Smith announced that a direct-to-consumer streaming option that would be easily accessible straight from the Jazz would be launching before the beginning of the season.

The announcement that the Jazz and SEG Media are now bringing Kiswe into the fold as the final step before the launch of the streaming product, expected next month.

Kiswe (pronounced Kiz-way), a company that specializes in producing and distributing content to audiences, has experience in this realm having worked with the Los Angeles Clippers last season, as well as previously working with the WNBA and other companies that distributed live-streamed events.

