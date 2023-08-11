10 recipes to cook this weekend

Weekends are an opportunity to spend time with family and friends, relax and indulge in a hobby or two.

Cooking and baking are a great activity to do on the weekend, since it can be fun to try new recipes and experiment with new flavors. It’s also a good time to use up some produce in your fridge or take a trip to the farmers market to get new produce.

As the summer is winding down, you can still make the most of fresh summer produce. Here’s a list of 10 recipes you can try this weekend.

Ricotta pancakes with brown butter-maple syrup and blueberry compote

These extra-fluffy pancakes are a great way to start off a slow Saturday morning. They can even be a good option for after church on Sundays. The blueberry compote adds an element of freshness to this filling breakfast or brunch meal.

Recipe: Southern Living.

Time to make: 40 minutes.

Chickpea salad

This chickpea salad is quick to assemble and big on flavor. It can be packaged up into containers for a healthy picnic outside or it can accompany a piece of grilled fish or grilled vegetable kabobs at dinner.

Recipe: The Pioneer Woman.

Time to make: 15 to 20 minutes.

Cheesy summer squash flatbreads

It’s easier for picky eaters to eat vegetables when there’s cheese involved. These flatbreads combine fresh summer flavors with comfort food in a dish that can be a crowd-pleaser. It’s vegetarian-friendly and is a quick meal.

Recipe: Taste of Home.

Time to make: 30 minutes.

Citrus and avocado salad with pickled onions

This salad relies heavily on fresh produce and has lots of bright colors. It’s an option for a lighter meal and the only prep work is chopping and tossing.

Recipe: Food & Wine.

Time to make: 10 to 15 minutes.

Lemony pasta with chickpeas and parsley

This pasta has some protein from the chickpeas and some flavor from a light sauce. The star of the show here is the lemon, which lightly dresses the pasta in a way that highlights the simplicity of the meal. The chickpeas add some additional creaminess.

Recipe: NYT Cooking.

Time to make: 30 minutes.

Grilled vegetables with couscous and yogurt sauce

This is another vegetarian-friendly meal. If you have plenty of produce on its last leg, then this is a good dish. Feel free to substitute vegetables for what you have in your fridge. The yogurt sauce makes the meal more elegant.

Recipe: Food Network.

Time to make: 30 minutes.

Baked caprese chicken

Caprese salad is a crowd-pleaser, but so is this cheesy chicken. The balsamic marinade isn’t overpowering and the tomatoes in this dish are a great way to use summer produce. It can be served on its own or with some greens or bread.

Recipe: Ahead of Thyme.

Time to make: 1 hour.

Tortellini pasta salad

A simple pasta salad is kid-friendly and full of vegetables. This pasta salad is a little different because it uses tortellini. There’s a lot of variety in ingredients so you’ll get a bunch of different textures.

Recipe: The Pioneer Woman.

Time to make: 15 minutes + 1 hour chill time.

Frittata

This frittata is loaded with mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms and other yumminess for a protein-packed meal that can work at all meals. Serving it over a bed of greens is a great option to elevate it. Omit the red pepper flakes if you don’t like spice.

Recipe: Delish.

Time to make: 40 minutes.

Homemade strawberry shortcake

Summer desserts with fresh berries and whipped cream can be a sweet way to end a hot day. These homemade biscuits aren’t too intimidating and make for a wonderful dessert.

Recipe: Sally’s Baking Addiction.

Time to make: 1 hour.

