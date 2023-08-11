Facebook Twitter
10 recipes to cook this weekend

Ricotta pancakes, veggie packed pasta salad, caprese chicken and more

By Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
Vegetable kabobs pictured.

Daniel Hooper, Unsplash

Weekends are an opportunity to spend time with family and friends, relax and indulge in a hobby or two.

Cooking and baking are a great activity to do on the weekend, since it can be fun to try new recipes and experiment with new flavors. It’s also a good time to use up some produce in your fridge or take a trip to the farmers market to get new produce.

As the summer is winding down, you can still make the most of fresh summer produce. Here’s a list of 10 recipes you can try this weekend.

Ricotta pancakes with brown butter-maple syrup and blueberry compote

These extra-fluffy pancakes are a great way to start off a slow Saturday morning. They can even be a good option for after church on Sundays. The blueberry compote adds an element of freshness to this filling breakfast or brunch meal.

Recipe: Southern Living.

Time to make: 40 minutes.

Chickpea salad

This chickpea salad is quick to assemble and big on flavor. It can be packaged up into containers for a healthy picnic outside or it can accompany a piece of grilled fish or grilled vegetable kabobs at dinner.

Recipe: The Pioneer Woman.

Time to make: 15 to 20 minutes.

Cheesy summer squash flatbreads

It’s easier for picky eaters to eat vegetables when there’s cheese involved. These flatbreads combine fresh summer flavors with comfort food in a dish that can be a crowd-pleaser. It’s vegetarian-friendly and is a quick meal.

Recipe: Taste of Home.

Time to make: 30 minutes.

Citrus and avocado salad with pickled onions

This salad relies heavily on fresh produce and has lots of bright colors. It’s an option for a lighter meal and the only prep work is chopping and tossing.

Recipe: Food & Wine.

Time to make: 10 to 15 minutes.

Lemony pasta with chickpeas and parsley

This pasta has some protein from the chickpeas and some flavor from a light sauce. The star of the show here is the lemon, which lightly dresses the pasta in a way that highlights the simplicity of the meal. The chickpeas add some additional creaminess.

Recipe: NYT Cooking.

Time to make: 30 minutes.

Grilled vegetables with couscous and yogurt sauce

This is another vegetarian-friendly meal. If you have plenty of produce on its last leg, then this is a good dish. Feel free to substitute vegetables for what you have in your fridge. The yogurt sauce makes the meal more elegant.

Recipe: Food Network.

Time to make: 30 minutes.

Baked caprese chicken

Caprese salad is a crowd-pleaser, but so is this cheesy chicken. The balsamic marinade isn’t overpowering and the tomatoes in this dish are a great way to use summer produce. It can be served on its own or with some greens or bread.

Recipe: Ahead of Thyme.

Time to make: 1 hour.

Tortellini pasta salad

A simple pasta salad is kid-friendly and full of vegetables. This pasta salad is a little different because it uses tortellini. There’s a lot of variety in ingredients so you’ll get a bunch of different textures.

Recipe: The Pioneer Woman.

Time to make: 15 minutes + 1 hour chill time.

Frittata

This frittata is loaded with mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms and other yumminess for a protein-packed meal that can work at all meals. Serving it over a bed of greens is a great option to elevate it. Omit the red pepper flakes if you don’t like spice.

Recipe: Delish.

Time to make: 40 minutes.

Homemade strawberry shortcake

Summer desserts with fresh berries and whipped cream can be a sweet way to end a hot day. These homemade biscuits aren’t too intimidating and make for a wonderful dessert.

Recipe: Sally’s Baking Addiction.

Time to make: 1 hour.