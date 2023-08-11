Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 11, 2023 | 
AP23223668965367.jpg

A woman walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that killed multiple people and wiped out a historic town. Instead, officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations — but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Environment U.S. & World World & Nation

Photo Gallery: Maui inferno pictured from the ground

By Chuck Wing Chuck Wingcwing@deseretnews.com
SHARE Photo Gallery: Maui inferno pictured from the ground
SHARE Photo Gallery: Maui inferno pictured from the ground

Associated Press photojournalist Rick Bowmer, based in Salt Lake City, was dispatched to Maui, Hawaii, midday Wednesday to cover the devastating fire in Lahaina that killed at least 55 people according to the AP. Thursday he captured some of the first comprehensive aerial photos of the massive destruction to the Hawaiian tourist town.

The AP reports that residents of Lahaina are being allowed back in today.

Late Thursday night and into this morning, Bowmer was again one of the first photojournalists to capture new photos from ground level for the world to see. The destruction is indescribable. Here are 10 of Bowmer’s images from inferno.

AP23223687712757.jpg

Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23223692647646.jpg

Melted beer bottles are shown in the back of a burnt out truck following the wildfires Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23223659990757.jpg

Summer Gerling picks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home following the wildfire Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23223661632170.jpg

A young boy walks through wildfire wreckage Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23223661156915.jpg

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23223688071821.jpg

Burnt out cars line the sea wall after the wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23223674718207.jpg

Burnt out cars line the sea wall after the wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23223679001518.jpg

Lahaina resident Kyle Scharnhorst describes running from his burning apartment on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23223677579082.jpg

Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press