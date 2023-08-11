Photo Gallery: Maui inferno pictured from the ground

Associated Press photojournalist Rick Bowmer, based in Salt Lake City, was dispatched to Maui, Hawaii, midday Wednesday to cover the devastating fire in Lahaina that killed at least 55 people according to the AP. Thursday he captured some of the first comprehensive aerial photos of the massive destruction to the Hawaiian tourist town.

The AP reports that residents of Lahaina are being allowed back in today.

Late Thursday night and into this morning, Bowmer was again one of the first photojournalists to capture new photos from ground level for the world to see. The destruction is indescribable. Here are 10 of Bowmer’s images from inferno.

Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Melted beer bottles are shown in the back of a burnt out truck following the wildfires Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Summer Gerling picks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home following the wildfire Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

A young boy walks through wildfire wreckage Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Burnt out cars line the sea wall after the wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Burnt out cars line the sea wall after the wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Lahaina resident Kyle Scharnhorst describes running from his burning apartment on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press