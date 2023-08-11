Maui wildfires: Church provides humanitarian update as death toll climbs to 67

The wildfires burning across the island of Maui have resulted in 67 confirmed deaths, according to officials.

According to Church News, four members of a Latter-day Saint family have died in the fires.

On Friday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided an update on humanitarian efforts provided to those affected by the disaster. They include:

Two meetinghouses are being used as temporary shelters.

Two other undamaged meetinghouses in the Lahaina fire zones are being used to distribute water and other needs to evacuees.

All missionaries in the area are “safely accounted for” and are “expected to provide assistance with relief efforts,” the church news release stated.

“The church will continue to respond as needed based on coordination with civil authorities and community relief organizations,” the release continued. “Congregational leaders will distribute much-needed supplies to Latter-day Saints and their neighbors regardless of religious affiliation. Wards, families and individuals are encouraged to participate in local relief projects where practical.”

Church leaders have been limited in their efforts to contact congregational members due to limited cell towers and phone lines.

Note: Bonneville International stations are raising funds through the Maui Strong Fire Relief Fund.

