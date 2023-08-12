Facebook Twitter
Saturday, August 12, 2023 | 
Corner Canyon DE Kash Dillon commits to Utah

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah picked up its third commitment from a Corner Canyon High School player this commitment cycle as three-star defensive end Kash Dillon announced his pledge to Utah on Saturday evening.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A member of the Deseret News 6A All-First Team in 2022, Dillon had 80 tackles last season, with six sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

Ranked as the sixth-best 2024 prospect in the state of Utah by 247Sports and the eighth-best by Rivals, Dillon chose the Utes over offers from BYU, Washington, Arizona and Arizona State, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive end joins Corner Canyon teammates quarterback Isaac Wilson and offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia in Utah’s class of 2024.

