From cold showers to a hot streak: Former Utah Utes golfer Mitchell Schow cruises to Salt Lake City Open title

Looking for a favorite in this week’s Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open golf championship?

Look no further than former University of Utah golfer Mitchell Schow, one of the hottest golfers in the state right now.

Schow, 26, shot a tournament record-tying 15-under par 129 in the 36-hole event and won the Salt Lake City Open championship Sunday at Bonneville Golf Course by five strokes over Zach Johnson, the 2021 winner.

“I used to be pretty weak mentally. I probably came off like I might have been a little stronger. But internally, I was pretty weak. So I have been working really hard on that and doing that for the past seven months, ever since Christmas, basically. “ — Salt Lake City Open champion Mitchell Schow.

“Two-day total (of 15-under) is not too bad,” said the soft-spoken Schow, an Ogden native and Park City High graduate who turned pro in 2021.

Schow fired an 11-under 61 on Saturday and pretty much cruised on Sunday, with no player getting within four shots of him in the event sponsored by Summit Sotheby’s International, a real estate firm.

Former BYU golfer Carson Lundell, who recently turned pro, was third at 135, while Clearfield’s Bryson Hirabayashi, Bonneville head pro Jordan Gibbs, former Utah golfer Martin Leon (transferring to Rutgers) and former Ute and current Drexel golfer Oscar Maxfield tied for fourth at 137.

Schow takes home the $5,000 first-place check, his biggest as a pro, while Johnson won $3,200 and Lundell $2,100.

Playing on a sponsor exemption courtesy of Thomas Wright, Schow began his hot streak 13 days ago when he fired a 9-under 63 in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship Monday qualifier here at Bonneville to win medalist honors by two shots.

He made the cut last week at Oakridge Country Club and earned $3,940, almost as much as he made in nine events on PGA Tour Canada last year.

“It is nice,” Schow said. “Last week I did well with the Korn Ferry (tournament), and I did well with this. I got the Utah Open next week, so we will see what happens there.”

Schow’s former Utes teammate and current Canada Tour player Blake Tomlinson won the Utah Open last year after years of domination by former BYU golfers or out-of-state golfers, so Schow is hoping he can continue to paint Provo’s Riverside Country Club red.

“It is awesome. I mean, two weeks ago I didn’t even know I was playing in this. It is a good surprise. I mean, I won the City Am three, four years ago (2018), so it was cool to get the City Open as well.

“I am thankful for the opportunity Thomas gave me to get into this. Without him, I wouldn’t be playing in it.”

Schow said he “made the most putts I’ve made in a long time” on Saturday en route to the 61, and although the putter cooled off a bit Sunday, he continued to strike the ball well.

He pretty much sealed the deal on the 390-yard par-4 8th hole when he drove the (lower) green and made a 15-footer for eagle.

“I hit a really good one,” he said of his tee shot. “It was a little low, so it chased up and barely missed the bunker. I couldn’t see anything from the tee box. I thought it was hung up in the rough on the other bunker. Got up there and it was about 15 feet (away).”

Schow said the only mistake he made all weekend was on No. 11 Sunday when he elected to go a bit conservative and hit a 4-iron off the tee. He usually pulls 3-wood or driver and attempts to drive the 327-yard par-4.

“So I lay up and hit the wedge to 25 feet and three-putt for bogey,” he said. “It was my only bogey the whole week. I usually go for it every single time. … Everything else was the exact same as how I played (the first round).”

The former Ute said he hasn’t been this hot since right before the pandemic when the Utes had qualifying tournaments and he was 40 under par in seven tournaments.

“Besides that, this is probably one of the better streaks I have been on,” he said.

He also said that he’s done a “lot of mental work” the past seven months, work that includes taking five cold showers a week.

“I used to be pretty weak mentally,” he said. “I probably came off like I might have been a little stronger but internally, I was pretty weak, so I have been working really hard on that and doing that for the past seven months, ever since Christmas, basically.

“I think that has really been a big turning point in my game,” he continued. “Besides that, there is not much — just the confidence of knowing your game is there and you don’t have to do much to get there.”

Summit Sotheby’s International Salt Lake City Open

At par-72 Bonneville Golf Course

Final Results

129 — Mitchell Schow (61-68) — Wins $5,000 first-place check

134 — Zach Johnson (66-68)

135 — Carson Lundell (66-69)

137 — Bryson Hirabayashi (70-67), Jordan Gibbs (69-68), a-Martin Leon (66-71), a-Oscar Maxfield (66-71)

138 — Andrew Davis (73-65), a-Keanu Akina (69-69), Casey Fowles (68-70)

140 — a-Zac Jones (70-70), a-Ryan Brimley (70-70), a-Peter Kim (68-72), John Cook (66-74)

