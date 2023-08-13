Facebook Twitter
Sunday, August 13, 2023 | 
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints Faith

Saratoga Springs Utah Temple becomes 18th in the Beehive State

The temple was dedicated Sunday by President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency

merlin_2992304.jpg

People stand in line as they wait for the first of two sessions for the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

After The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints relocated its headquarters to the Salt Lake Valley in the mid-1800s and built four pioneer-era temples in what is the present-day state of Utah, 120 years passed until the church had established 10 temples in the Beehive State. And another 25 years passed as eight more temples were added to the state’s total.

That No. 18 Latter-day Saint temple — the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple — was dedicated Sunday, Aug. 13, by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the church’s First Presidency. And that dedication starts a wave of temple growth, with the church having 10 more temples under construction in the state and projected to be finished and dedicated within the next several years.

By then, Utah will be home to 28 dedicated temples — from the 19th-century pioneer temples in Salt Lake City, St. George, Logan and Manti to the under-construction temples in Smithfield and Syracuse, Layton and Taylorsville, Orem and Lindon, Tooele (Deseret Peak) and Heber City (Heber Valley), and Ephraim and St. George (Red Cliffs).

merlin_2992278.jpg

A photo taken prior to the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple includes, from left to right, Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, and his wife, Sister Lori Budge; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan; President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency; Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Olufunmilayo Ojediran; and Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Utah Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Nunia Martinez; in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Aug. 13, 2023. in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

That substantial growth in Utah is representative of the church’s increase in temples worldwide — with 315 total across the globe. The Saratoga Springs temple will be the 179th dedicated temple of 315 total Latter-day Saint temples, with another 57 under construction and 79 in planning and design.

Nine recently completed new Latter-day Saint temples are scheduled for dedication over the next five months, through January 2024, in five different states and four other nations.

Since becoming church president in January 2018, less than six years ago, President Russell M. Nelson has announced 133 new temples, or 42% of the 315 total temples. Of those 133, five are already dedicated, another five are scheduled for dedication, 44 are under construction, and two are scheduled for groundbreaking ceremonies.

For more information on Sunday’s dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple, see TheChurchNews.com

merlin_2992300.jpg

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple on the day of its dedication in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 18
merlin_2992334.jpg

The Somers family sits on the grass after the first session of the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 18
merlin_2992332.jpg

Those in the second session begin lining up as those from the the first session leave from the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 18
merlin_2992330.jpg

The statue of the Book of Mormon prophet Moroni stands atop the temple at the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 18
merlin_2992328.jpg

The Clifton family takes a photos outside the temple following the first session of the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 18
merlin_2992326.jpg

Attendees of the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple file out after a session in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 18
merlin_2992320.jpg

People walk after the first session of the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 18
merlin_2992318.jpg

Chelsea Smith, Greta Smith and Marley Smith pose for photos after the first session of the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 18
merlin_2992314.jpg

Janae and Sebastin Nilsson and their daughter Mimi pose for photos after the first session of the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 18
merlin_2992312.jpg

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple on the day of its dedication in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 18
merlin_2992310.jpg

People make their way out of the temple after the first session of the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 18
merlin_2992306.jpg

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple on the day of its dedication in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 18
merlin_2992302.jpg

People stand in line as they wait for the first of two sessions for the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 18
merlin_2992298.jpg

People are seen in a window of a tent as they make their way in for the one of two sessions for the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 18
merlin_2992296.jpg

Attendees enter temple for the first of two sessions for the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 18
merlin_2992294.jpg

Latter-day Saints enter the the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple to attend a dedicatory session on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 18
merlin_2992292.jpg

Latter-day Saints stand in line as they wait for the first of two sessions for the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 18
merlin_2992288.jpg

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple on the day of its dedication in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 18
