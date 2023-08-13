Saratoga Springs Utah Temple becomes 18th in the Beehive State

After The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints relocated its headquarters to the Salt Lake Valley in the mid-1800s and built four pioneer-era temples in what is the present-day state of Utah, 120 years passed until the church had established 10 temples in the Beehive State. And another 25 years passed as eight more temples were added to the state’s total.

That No. 18 Latter-day Saint temple — the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple — was dedicated Sunday, Aug. 13, by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the church’s First Presidency. And that dedication starts a wave of temple growth, with the church having 10 more temples under construction in the state and projected to be finished and dedicated within the next several years.

By then, Utah will be home to 28 dedicated temples — from the 19th-century pioneer temples in Salt Lake City, St. George, Logan and Manti to the under-construction temples in Smithfield and Syracuse, Layton and Taylorsville, Orem and Lindon, Tooele (Deseret Peak) and Heber City (Heber Valley), and Ephraim and St. George (Red Cliffs).

A photo taken prior to the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple includes, from left to right, Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, and his wife, Sister Lori Budge; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan; President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency; Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Olufunmilayo Ojediran; and Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Utah Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Nunia Martinez; in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Aug. 13, 2023. in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

That substantial growth in Utah is representative of the church’s increase in temples worldwide — with 315 total across the globe. The Saratoga Springs temple will be the 179th dedicated temple of 315 total Latter-day Saint temples, with another 57 under construction and 79 in planning and design.

Nine recently completed new Latter-day Saint temples are scheduled for dedication over the next five months, through January 2024, in five different states and four other nations.

Since becoming church president in January 2018, less than six years ago, President Russell M. Nelson has announced 133 new temples, or 42% of the 315 total temples. Of those 133, five are already dedicated, another five are scheduled for dedication, 44 are under construction, and two are scheduled for groundbreaking ceremonies.

