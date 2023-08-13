Facebook Twitter
Sunday, August 13, 2023 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

BYU receives commitment from 3-star QB prospect Noah Lugo

The Texas native joins the Cougars’ 2024 recruiting class after previously committing to UTSA

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE BYU receives commitment from 3-star QB prospect Noah Lugo
A BYU helmet sits of the sidelines during a game at the LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Noah Lugo, a three-star quarterback prospect out of Texas, committed to the BYU football program one day after de-committing from UTSA.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU added another quarterback commitment for its 2024 recruiting class on Sunday. 

The latest comes from Noah Lugo, a three-star prospect from the Dallas metropolitan area.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Lugo previously had committed to UTSA, but one day after he reopened his recruiting, he committed to the Cougars.

Lugo — who preps at Eaton High in Haslet, Texas, not far outside of Forth Worth — is rated the No. 91 quarterback recruit nationally in the 2024 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Of the Cougars’ current 11 commits in their 2024 class, three are at the quarterback position — Lugo joins fellow three-stars Enoch Watson of Arizona and Granger High’s Carson S’u’esu’e.

“I wasn’t really thinking about any other schools, but when you get a Big 12 opportunity, you want to check it out, and especially one with the quarterback pedigree that BYU has,” Lugo told ESPN 960’s Ben Criddle last month, about the Cougars’ interest. “So it sounded like a great opportunity.”

Lugo has offers from 18 schools, among them Indiana, Tulane and UTSA, as well as several other Group of Five programs, according to 247 Sports, and has also received interest from Baylor and Duke.

Lugo is a dual-threat quarterback — last year, he threw for 1,612 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for a team-high 962 yards and 14 touchdowns, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Next Up In BYU sports
It’s 3 weeks and counting until showtime for BYU football
Big 12 baseball: Odds of NCAA tourney run are not in BYU’s favor, but here’s what it could do
Former BYU player Tennyson Whiting ‘bouncing around’ while hoping to break through
Remembering the rock of a man, Willard Hirschi
Cougars are who we thought they were after offense reportedly dominates first fall camp scrimmage
BYU’s Mark Pope blames himself for losing transfer guard Ques Glover over NIL money