Toyota announces recall of 168,000 trucks due to fire risks

Toyota is recalling nearly 170,000 of its vehicles due to a potential fire risk.

In a recall notice posted to its website, the company announced that it was voluntarily recalling certain Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tundra Hybrid vehicles because the plastic fuel tube “could move and rub against a brake line,” causing the vehicle to develop a fuel leak and increasing the risk of fire.

This is Toyota’s largest recall of the year, according to CNN Business.

Which Toyota vehicles are being recalled?

Toyota is recalling 168,000 of its pickup trucks. Below is a list of affected models:



2022 Toyota Tundra.

2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid.

2023 Toyota Tundra.

2023 Toyota Tundra Hybrid.

What to do if your vehicle is recalled

According to a press release from the company, Toyota is “currently preparing the remedy parts for this recall.” However, as a temporary measure, Toyota dealers will “install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube at no cost to customers.”

To see if your vehicle is affected by the safety recall, go to Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls. Then, enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

