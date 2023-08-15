Should I send my child to school with a cellphone? The remarkable call from the United Nations

School gets underway this week in many districts in Utah and across the nation, and with it comes an important decision for parents: Should I send a cellphone to school with my child? At what age is it appropriate? And what kind of phone?

The United Nations has offered clear direction in its newly released 2023 Global Education Monitoring Report. It is calling for a ban on smartphones and smartwatches at school, no matter what age the user, and they recommend it worldwide.

“One study looking at pre-primary through to higher education in 14 countries found that it distracted students from learning. Even just having a mobile phone nearby with notifications coming through is enough to result in students losing their attention from the task at hand,” said the report from UNESCO — United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Remarkably, the study shows that it can take students up to 20 minutes to refocus on what they were learning once distracted.

One in four countries has already implemented either full or partial bans on the use of smartphones and smartwatches or other distracting screens, according to the report. It noted that removing smartphones from schools in Belgium, Spain and the United Kingdom improved student learning, particularly for those who were struggling.

Note that the report dives deeply into the use of technology in schools, making recommendations for improvement in less technologically advanced nations and showing that technology is no substitute for direct learning with an instructor.

Phones that do not have access to the internet and social media were not directly connected to the ban, such as Gabb phones or Troomi phones, which parents of younger children opt for.

School safety

At a time of increased scheduling complexity, and concern over school safety (including the rise of school shootings), many parents want to remain connected to their children during the school day.

State Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, proposed HB270 during the 2023 legislative session in Utah, seeking a ban on cellphones and smartwatches in K-12 classrooms. But the bill did not make it to the House floor for a vote.

“There are a lot of harmful side effects that we’re seeing from cellphones when it comes to children,” Lee told the Deseret News during the session. “We’ve seen massive increases in mental health problems that are coming from phone use ... in the current public education system.”

School policies vary, but many districts require students to keep cellphones in backpacks and prevent use during the school day. The bill failed to gain traction over the desire for local school districts to retain control over cellphone policies specific to need, and for parents to be able to reach their children.

Specifics of the UNESCO report

Here are highlights pulled directly from the report on the smartphone ban recommendation:



Student privacy concerns mount. Currently, only 16% of countries explicitly guarantee data privacy in education by law, One analysis found that 89% of 163 education technology products recommended during the pandemic could survey children. Further, 39 of 42 governments providing online education during the pandemic fostered uses that risked or infringed on children’s rights.

Bans are more common in Asia. Both Bangladesh and Singapore ban smartphone use in class, but not in school. France bans smartphone use unless strictly for pedagogical purposes or to support children with disabilities.

Denmark and France have both banned Google Workspace in schools, while Germany has banned Microsoft products in some states. In the United States, some schools and universities have started banning TikTok.

Summary

The 2023 Global Education Monitoring Report calls for technology only to be used in class when it supports learning outcomes, and this includes the use of smartphones and smartwatches.