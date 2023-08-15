Facebook Twitter
Meet Elder Dushku — 5 facts about the newest General Authority Seventy

He will be sustained in October’s general conference

By Rebecca Olds Rebecca Olds
dushku_screenshotjpg.jpg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Tuesday, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Elder Alexander Dushku as the church’s newest General Authority Seventy.

Here are five facts to get to know Elder Dushku more.

  1. He was born in Fairfield, California, on Nov. 17, 1966 — he’ll turn 57 in just a few months.
  2. Elder Dushku served a full-time mission in the Portugal Lisbon Mission.
  3. He and his wife, Jennifer Burnham, have been married for 35 years. Together, they have eight kids.
  4. Elder Dushku is a BYU graduate and attorney. In 1990, he received his bachelor's degree in economics and his Juris Doctor degree from the law school on campus three years later. He’s worked as an attorney for Kirton McConkie for about 27 years.
  5. He has served in the church both as a counselor in a bishopric and as a bishop, elders quorum president, high counselor and stake president.

Elder Dushku will be sustained during the general conference in October.

