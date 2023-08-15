We watched so you didn’t have to: What happened last night on cable news

Fox News — Trump: Personification of a national movement

Monday night, while speaking with former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, Sean Hannity discussed the ongoing indictments against former President Donald Trump.

“I think we are drifting towards the greatest constitutional crisis since the 1850s and the rise of succession and the Civil War,” Gingrich said.

“I don’t mean that as hyperbole,” he added.

Trump has been indicted a total of four times in 2023.

State prosecutors in Georgia released the newest charges toward the former president and 18 other defendants on Monday.

Charges include “violating the Georgia RICO Act — the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer,” as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Hannity asked how it would be possible for Trump to continue his run for president as the country heads into the busy political season, especially when special counsel Jack Smith requested a federal judge to begin the Washington, D.C., trial against Trump on Jan. 2.

“What his enemies don't understand is that Donald Trump’s not a candidate. He is the personification of a national movement. ... I think if they get Donald Trump locked into a room, they're going to find five, ten, fifteen million Americans willing to campaign as Trump surrogates,” Gingrich said.

CNN — California crime: Everyone’s a target

On “Anderson Cooper 360,” Cooper spoke to CNN reporter Kyung Lah, who interviewed a number of Oakland, California residents who are in constant fear of being the next victim of crime.

Oakland resident Kristin Cook, who has lived in Oakland her entire life, became emotional when explaining to Lah, “I can’t take it anymore. I got to the point I was too scared to leave my house.”

Cook added, “The fact that I am being pushed out because I emotionally can’t take it anymore is horrible.”

According to CNN, homicides in Oakland are down compared to last year. However, other crimes rates have increased:



Robbery is up 22%.

Burglary is up 41%.

Rape is up 12%.

At community meetings in Oakland, residents have directed their frustration toward failed leadership, Lah said.

Darren White, who is a member of the NAACP branch in Oakland, recently released an open letter to the city blaming “Failed leadership, the defund the police movement and anti-police rhetoric for creating a heyday for Oakland criminals,” per CNN.

When asked if Oakland needs more cops on the street, White replied, “Yes, we do need more. Every community needs police.”

MSNBC — Hilary Clinton: We have a “splintered information ecosystem”

Monday night on “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Maddow interviewed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Maddow led into her questions with the statement that President Joe Biden has had the lowest unemployment since World War II, the lowest poverty and the lowest number of uninsured Americans in history during his presidency.

“And yet,” she said, “his approval ratings aren’t strong, and his prospects for reelection are middling at best.” She then asked Clinton what she thinks is the disconnect.

Clinton said it is because most Americans aren’t aware of what Biden’s done because they don’t get their news from sources like MSNBC, rather, they get bits of information from social media.

Americans “don't have the kind of information that would give them confidence in knowing what their government is doing,” Clinton said.

Clinton added that Biden is at a disadvantage because he is not a “performer in a political theater sense” compared to his political opponent Donald Trump, but is a “producer in a political results sense,” making the case that Trump is more exciting news for Americans to consume.