Utah Jazz in-season tournament schedule released

The full 2023-24 NBA regular season schedule is set to be released on Thursday, but the NBA gave a little sneak peek at things on Tuesday, releasing the schedule for the first annual NBA In-Season Tournament for all 30 teams.

Utah Jazz group play tournament schedule

Nov. 10 | 6 p.m. | Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies | KJZZ

Nov. 14 | 7 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers | KJZZ

Nov. 17 | 8 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns | ESPN

Nov. 21 | 8 p.m. | Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Lakers | TNT

How it works

The In-Season Tournament debuts this season with all 30 teams competing to win the NBA Cup. The tournament is split into two stages — first, group play and then a knockout stage that includes the final eight teams.

The schedule released on Tuesday are the dates for the group play games.

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 28, on Tuesdays and Fridays, each team will play four group play games on designated “Tournament Nights.”

Eight teams will advance to the knockout stage — the team in each group with the best group play record and two wild cards (the team from each conference with the best record in group play that finished second in its group).

The knockout games will be single-elimination games. The quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 4 and 5 in the market of the higher-seeded team.

The semifinal game will be played on Dec. 7 and the championship game on Dec. 9, both in Las Vegas.

The championship team will win $500,000 per player and the NBA Cup. Meanwhile, players on the team that loses in the championship will get $200,000, players on the team that loses in the semifinals will get $100,000 and players on the team that loses in the quarterfinals will get $50,000.

All games except for the championship game will count toward regular season win-loss record.