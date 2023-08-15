Utah Jazz rookies Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks cleared to resume all on-court activity

Utah Jazz rookies Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks have been medically cleared and are able to resume all on-court activity, a Jazz spokesperson said on Tuesday.

George, drafted 16th overall by the Jazz in June, gained national praise for his play during the Salt Lake City Summer League and Las Vegas Summer League before a right ankle sprain sidelined him during the Jazz’s third game in Vegas.

Since then he’s been rehabbing and receiving treatment on the ankle and has now been completely cleared, which is welcomed news for the Jazz with more than a month remaining before training camp begins.

Hendricks, drafted ninth overall by the Jazz in June, was dealing with a hamstring strain suffered during predraft workouts. The Jazz decided to slowly bring him along rather than risking further injury during, so he did not play in Summer League.

Now, Hendricks is also able to fully participate ahead of training camp.

Brice Sensabaugh, drafted 28th overall by the Jazz in June, had surgery in March on his left knee. Though he was optimistic after the draft about potentially being able to play during the summer, the Jazz and their medical staff have been cautious with him.

He continues to make progress and is still working on ramping up his activity level.

