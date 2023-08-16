From the moment he stepped on campus in Provo back in January, USC and Pitt transfer Kedon Slovis has been BYU’s starting quarterback for the 2023 season, regardless of what was said or written about it being an open competition.

You don’t bring in a QB of Slovis’ stature and not ensure him that he will be the man. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick confirmed that last April, as if there was any doubt, by naming Slovis the starter when spring camp concluded.

“We go against a great defense every day. We get different looks every day, different pressures, and I think those (other QBs) have come such a long way, even since the spring. I am proud of their development, even younger guys who are hoping to play four or five years from now.” — BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis

After Saturday’s scrimmage, defensive coordinator Jay Hill had this assessment of Slovis:

“I can see why that guy is a big-time guy. He just plays with so much poise and calmness.”

But what about the race to be Slovis’ backup? Who is QB2?

Now that really is an open competition. After Tuesday’s practice as preseason training camp entered its third week, the Deseret News asked Roderick on where that QB2 derby sits.

“It is starting to take shape. I am not quite ready to say (there’s been separation) yet,” Roderick said. “… We are starting to see that take shape, yes, and we will be ready to talk about that soon.”

Why is the backup QB at BYU important? Look no further than last year, when Roderick chose to play a very banged up starter Jaren Hall against Notre Dame in Las Vegas when Hall could barely raise his arm above his head because the OC didn’t feel comfortable with any of the other guys in the QBs room.

Here are the top candidates, listed in order of where this author sees the depth chart panning out:

• Riverside (California) College transfer Jake Retzlaff, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior who was rated as the No. 1 junior college QB in the country last season.

• Redshirt sophomore Nick Billoups, a 6-1, 200-pound walk-on who transferred from Utah and has been scout team QB the past two seasons.

• Redshirt sophomore Cade Fennegan, a 6-2, 190-pound transfer from Boise State who has battled various injuries throughout his BYU career.

• True freshman Ryder Burton, the former Springville star who graduated high school early in order to participate in spring camp five months ago.

The sixth QB on BYU’s fall camp roster is Cole Hagen, the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year his senior season at Corner Canyon High before a church mission to Washington, D.C. Hagen, 6-1, 185, hasn’t taken any reps during the media viewing portions of camp.

BYU quarterback Nick Billoups passes the ball during football practice in Provo on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Billoups’ rise to prominence might be a surprise, to some.

When it was suggested to Roderick on Tuesday that Retzlaff and Burton were the primary contenders, he quickly noted that Billoups is also in the race to be QB2.

“Yeah, he is doing a nice job,” Roderick said of the San Clemente product. “The twos reps have been divided pretty evenly between Cade and Jake, and then Nick has gotten some of those twos reps as well, and when he has he has done a really good job, and he’s done a great job running the third team, too.”

Slovis, who has been around the block a time or two, has said the position is in good hands if he’s unable to go in a game for one reason or another.

“We go against a great defense every day. We get different looks every day, different pressures, and I think those (other QBs) have come such a long way, even since the spring,” Slovis said. “I am proud of their development, even younger guys who are hoping to play four or five years from now.”

Fennegan didn’t practice Tuesday, sitting out with what Roderick said was “nothing major, nothing serious.” Another injury kept Fennegan from being available to play in the New Mexico Bowl last December after backup Jacob Conover had transferred to Arizona State, and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters took the reins and became the bowl’s offensive MVP.

BYU quarterback Cade Fennegan (11) looks to throw downfield during practice in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. BYU Photo

Maiava-Peters was converted to a running back in spring camp, but was not on the roster when fall camp began on Aug. 2. He recently noted on his Instagram page that he was eligible to play after clearing up some academic issues, but when Roderick was asked Tuesday whether Maiava-Peters could return once school starts, he said no.

Retzlaff stands at the ready

Retzlaff, the self-described “BY-Jew,” was slowed in spring camp by a tonsil issue but said Tuesday he is fully recovered and 100% healthy now.

“I have had a pretty decent camp,” Retzlaff said. “It is my first camp at BYU, so there’s been quite a lot to get used to. I feel like there’s been a lot of growth. Coach A Rod and coach (Matt) Mitchell, they have been helping me get along. I feel good with where I am at and am just competing every day.”

Retzlaff said he and Fennegan are getting most of the reps with the twos, “and the reps with the threes usually end up going to those other guys, pretty much,” referring to Billoups and Burton.

Retzlaff was hoping to get his brother, Reggie, a receiver at Riverside CC last year, to BYU with him, but Reggie has signed with Colorado State-Pueblo.

“I think he found a good home there,” Jake Retzlaff said.

Burton not just along for the ride

Speaking of home, Burton grew up less than 15 minutes away from BYU, but has found an apartment just a few minutes away with fellow freshman Josiah “JoJo” Phillips, a receiver.

“I do have my own place, which is a blast, for sure,” Burton said Tuesday. “My parents are right down the road if I ever need them, though, so I’ve got it pretty good.”

Roderick said last spring that Burton “hit the ground running” because he had studied the playbook so much, and that apparently has continued into fall camp.

“It has been a constant learning opportunity for me,” Burton said. “I am being a sponge, just taking everything in from coach Roderick and coach Mitchell and Kedon and Jake as well, all those old heads.”

Burton said he is not really concerned about where he stands on the depth chart right now, but he’s been happy with the opportunities and reps he’s received, including in last Saturday’s scrimmage at the stadium.

“I think everyone knows Kedon is the guy, but outside of that it is pretty open, I would say,” Burton said. “I don’t think any of us are focused on that. I think we are just trying to be the best players we can be, go out and take advantage of the reps that we are given.”