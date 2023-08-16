Here’s why over 148 million American adults intend to travel for Labor Day this year

Travel intentions for Labor Day and Labor Day weekend are up from 2022, and the number of Americans planning to hit the road or the skies just might shock you.

The Vacationer recently conducted a survey to find out how many Americans are planning to travel for Labor Day or Labor Day weekend this year and this is what they found:



More than 57% (which represents over 148 million American adults) intend to travel for Labor Day or Labor Day weekend this year.

The 57.08% who intend to travel is 4.07% more than last year’s figure of 53.01% who intended to travel.

What do most Americans do on Labor Day weekend?

The Vacationer survey reported that “the most common reason a person will travel will be to attend a relative or friend’s party,” which includes cookouts being one of the “top activities planned by Americans for summer holidays.”

As for more specific reasons why so many Americans are planning to travel, the survey found:



21.17% said they will be traveling for a relative or friend’s party.

15.42% said they will be traveling for a vacation.

15.58%. said they will be traveling for a day trip to places like a beach or a lake.

4.91% said they will be traveling for a different reason.

42.92% said they will not be traveling at all for the holiday or the weekend.

The demographics for the survey were 46.76% male and 53.24% female and the age range break down included:



18-29-year-olds: 18.76%

30-44-year-olds: 28.88%

45-60-year-olds: 37.03%

Over 60-year-olds: 15.32%

What is the biggest travel day for Labor Day?

In 2022, the Transportation Security Officers reported in a press release that the Friday of Labor Day weekend was “marked the heaviest travel day.”

Travel + Leisure reported that predictions for the 2023 Labor Day weekend travel align with the TSA data recorded in 2022 that show 8.7 million passengers were screened throughout the entirety of Labor Day weekend.

Other days that are projected to be busy for travelers are the Thursday before the holiday, Labor Day Monday and the Sunday following the holiday, according to Travel Pulse.

Where are people traveling for Labor Day?

Despite domestic airline tickets being cheaper, travelers are reportedly planning to head out of the country.

The travel hacker blog Kayak reported that recent data shows there has been an increasing “interest in going abroad before the summer is out” among Labor Day travelers.

Something that may contribute to the interest in traveling abroad could be increasing gas prices.

The Deseret News reported that gas prices are higher currently than they’ve been in the past 10 months.