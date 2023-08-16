Chick-fil-A launches new chicken sandwich and milkshake — adding a new chicken sandwich for the first time in 9 years

Chick-fil-A is putting a new twist on its famous chicken sandwich and adding a new milkshake to its growing collection.

Starting on Aug. 28, the chicken and waffle fries chain will release its Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and Caramel Crumble Milkshake.

Here’s a look at the new items.

What’s Chick-fil-A’s new sandwich?

Chick-fil-A’s new sandwich will combine sweet and spicy elements. Chick-fil-A said the sandwich came together after nearly 30 different sandwiches were created. Then, the chain had a successful market test in Asheville, North Carolina, and upstate South Carolina, leading the chain to release this sandwich.

“Featuring an original Chick-fil-A filet, topped with custom-made creamy pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños and served on a warm, toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey,” Chick-fil-A said in a press release.

“With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love,” Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A chef and creator behind the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, said.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will be available as a fall offering while supplies last.

What’s Chick-fil-A’s new milkshake?

Accompanying the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is the chain’s new Caramel Crumble Milkshake.

It’s “made with creamy butterscotch caramel flavors, hand-spun Chick-fil-A Icedream, blondie crumbles and topped with whipped cream and a cherry,” Chick-fil-A said.

This milkshake was first tested in Utah under a different name. “After a successful market test in Salt Lake City in 2021, Chick-fil-A knew the Caramel Crumble Milkshake (formerly known as the Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake) would be the next shake sensation,” per Chick-fil-A’s press release.

How to try Chick-fil-A’s new sandwich and milkshake

Starting on Aug. 28, customers will be able to try the new sandwich and milkshake.

These items are available nationwide, while supplies last. Check with your local Chick-fil-A to see if they carry items.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Sundays?

The chain is usually closed on Sunday.

“Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose — a practice we uphold today,” Chick-fil-A’s website says.

What are Chick-fil-A’s hours?

Most Chick-fil-A restaurants are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, per the Chick-fil-A website.

When does Chick-fil-A serve breakfast?

Chick-fil-A serves breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

