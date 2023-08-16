We watched so you didn’t have to: What happened last night on cable news

Fox News — DeSantis promises to end ‘weaponization of federal power’

On Laura Ingraham’s show on Tuesday night, presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Ingraham to discuss competing with former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

With the Fox News Republican primary debate in Milwaukee coming up, Ingraham asked DeSantis what he makes of Trump’s growing popularity with each indictment and how DeSantis will convince GOP voters that he’s still the most electable.

“The question really is what are we going to do about all of this, Laura,” DeSantis said. “What we need to do is get a president, obviously, who can beat Biden, but that can actually end the weaponization of federal power.”

He added that if he were president, “On day one, (FBI Director) Christopher Wray gets sent packing. You’re going to see the (Department of Justice) cleared out. We’re going to ensure a single standard of justice in this country again.”

DeSantis said he was running on his record of governing Florida, saying he “drained the swamp.”

“Our constitutional system is totally out of whack. We need to get it back in order. I’m the guy that knows how to do it,” he told Ingraham. “The swamp is not going to give up its power voluntarily.”

CNN — Trump’s plans for new ‘report’ is ‘likely to be fiction’

On Erin Burnett’s CNN segment “Out Front,” Burnett interviewed former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb on Trump’s plan to release a new “report” on election fraud allegations in Georgia during the 2020 election.

According to Burnett, Trump said “he will present a large complex detailed but irrefutable report on the presidential election fraud. ... Of course Ty, there was no fraud in Georgia,” she said.

Cobb, who served on Trump’s legal team from 2017 to 2018, explained that any evidence the former president releases will likely be used against him.

“This is all Trump PR. This is generating chaos,” Cobb said. “I mean, frankly, there’s a good chance whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him. It could even end up as the basis for an obstruction count against the author because it's likely to be fiction and solely for the purpose of contaminating the jury pool.”

MSNBC — Rudy Guiliani is ‘in for a rude awakening’

“The first thing Donald Trump has to do is go to jail,” were Lawrence O’Donnell’s first words in his segment Tuesday night.

“For Donald Trump, the case of the state of Georgia versus Donald John Trump will begin in a jail, and it might eventually end in a jail,” he said.

According to O’Donnell, the Fulton County sheriff made an announcement that Trump and 18 other defendants will first be processed at the Rice Street Jail in Fulton County.

O’Donnell then spoke to three former federal prosecutors regarding the comments made by the former mayor of New York City and attorney for Trump, Rudy Giuliani, who is one of 18 accused alongside Trump in his latest indictment.

Andrew Weissmann said, “Rudy Giuliani, of all of the defendants of the major names that we know, I think is in the most legal peril. ... He is facing incredibly strong charges, and he cannot be federally pardoned for these state charges.”

Tanya Miller added that Giuliani doesn’t understand that RICO is not meant solely for prosecuting the mafia, especially in modern times.

“I certainly don't think he’s paid attention to how it’s been used in Fulton County. I don't think he realizes that this particular D.A. is very skilled in using RICO for things exactly like this. ... I think he’s in for a rude awakening in Fulton County,” Miller said.