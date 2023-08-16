Biden will visit Maui on Monday

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he and first lady Jill Biden plan to travel to Maui, Hawaii, in the wake of one of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history.

“My wife, Jill, and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can,” said Biden during remarks in Milwaukee, adding that he has been in touch with Gov. Josh Green about the trip.

“I don’t want to get in the way ... but I want to go and make sure we got everything they need. I want to be sure we don’t disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts.”

Jill and I will travel to Maui on Monday, August 21 to meet with first responders, survivors, and federal, state, and local officials.



I remain committed to delivering everything the people of Hawai’i need as they recover from this disaster. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2023

Biden will travel on Monday, Aug. 21. In Maui, he will meet state and local leaders as well as first responders and survivors.

The death toll in Maui climbed to 106 on Tuesday night as search efforts continue for 70% of the burn area.

The president was slow to address the wildfires, earning him criticism for his lack of engagement. When asked by Bloomberg’s White House correspondent Justin Sink about the rising death toll in Maui Sunday, Biden replied “no comment,” as the Deseret News reported.

But the White House has said that Biden has been in touch with officials on the ground in Hawaii. Hawaiian political leaders, including Green, a Democrat, have also thanked Biden for the federal support.

“Mahalo for having our backs in this time of need with the full force of the federal government,” Green wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, responding to the president’s post about their conversation.

Mahalo for having our backs in this time of need with the full force of the federal government. #MauiStrong https://t.co/ggWtT0oOJD — Governor Josh Green (@GovJoshGreenMD) August 15, 2023

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, also said the Biden administration “has been incredibly helpful.”

Biden also maintained communication with Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who visited the disaster area.

Her agency is authorizing one-time $700 payments as critical assistance for those displaced.

FEMA is also providing 50,000 meals, 75,000 liters of water, 10,000 blankets and 5,000 cots, as well as other essential supplies.

She addressed a White House press briefing on Monday after her visit to Hawaii to lead recovery efforts.

“We know and have let them know that we are mourning with them,” Criswell said of her work with Hawaiians. “Nothing can prepare you for what I saw during my time here and nothing to prepare them for the emotional toll of the impact that the severe event has taken on them.”