Country star Luke Combs is bringing 2 shows to Utah — with a special twist

Two years after Garth Brooks responded to popular demand by performing a two-night stint at Rice-Eccles Stadium, another country superstar is entering the Salt Lake stadium to do the same exact thing — but with his own special twist.

Luke Combs has announced his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” tour for 2024, which spans four months and 13 cities — with all but one city getting two nights of shows.

And in a somewhat unique move, Combs will have a different lineup of openers and a different setlist for each show.

“I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows,” Combs said in a statement, per Billboard. “With country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into outlaw, Americana and red dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country.”

Friday night openers on the tour include Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue, Cody Jinks and The Avett Brothers. Combs’ first Salt Lake show on June 7 will feature all of these acts except The Avett Brothers, according to People. Saturday night openers include Jordan Davis, Colby Acuff, Drew Parker and Mitchell Tenpenny, and all will be a part of Combs’ second Salt Lake show on June 8.

How to get tickets for the Luke Combs 2024 tour

Tickets for Combs’ upcoming tour — including the June 7-8 Salt Lake shows — go on sale to the public Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local venue time, the singer shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Members of Combs’ fan club — which can be joined online at lukecombs.com — can get early access to tickets starting Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. local time, according to People.

Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour. 13 cities. 25 shows. ⁰⁰Join/login to my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members).



Tickets will go on sale to the public next Friday, August 25 at 10 AM local venue time. pic.twitter.com/GEXiuJ2A2b — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 15, 2023

Luke Combs ‘Fast Car’ success

Combs, the singer behind hits like “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours,” won entertainer of the year at the Country Music Awards last year — for the second time in a row, People reported.

One of Combs’ most recent successes is his remake of the Tracy Chapman hit “Fast Car.” His take on the 1988 hit made Chapman the first Black woman to have the sole songwriting credit on a No. 1 country hit, The Los Angeles Times reported.

“Fast Car” initially earned Chapman the 1989 Grammy for best female pop vocal performance. Combs’ rendition marks the first time in 15 years that a cover of a pop song has topped the country charts, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman told Billboard. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Since Combs’ release of “Fast Car” in March it has generated more than $500,000 in publishing royalties — with a significant portion going to Chapman, according to Billboard.

“‘Fast Car’ has surprised me more than you can imagine,” Combs told Billboard. “Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that that I first heard with my dad and it has stayed with me since. I have played it in my live show now for six-plus years and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along. That’s the gift of a supernatural song writer.

“The success of my cover is unreal and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones,” he continued. “I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!”

