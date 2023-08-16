3 Utes made ESPN’s list of the top 100 players in 2023. Here’s who, and where they rank

Utah is well-represented on ESPN’s list of the top 100 college football players for the 2023 season.

Three Utes offensive players made the list, which was released on Tuesday.

Here’s what players made the top 100 cut and where they rank nationally according to ESPN:

No. 23: QB Cameron Rising

Rising was ranked No. 53 on last year’s list, jumping 30 spots this season.

From ESPN: “Rising’s résumé is not as stellar from a statistical standpoint as those of some of his Pac-12 peers, but his achievements rule them all. After leading the Utes to a Pac-12 title in 2021, he made another leap last year, jumping over 3,000 passing yards and adding 26 touchdowns on his way to a second straight Pac-12 championship.”

The Rising file: The senior quarterback has led the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 championships and is coming off a season where he threw for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 465 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. His status for the start of the season is in question, as he continues to recover from an ACL injury in the Rose Bowl last year. He’s still listed as a “limited participant” in practice with just over two weeks until the season opener against Florida.

No. 80: TE Brant Kuithe

Kuithe was not ranked on last year’s list.

From ESPN: “A season-ending injury ended what was shaping up to an outstanding senior year in 2022 after just four games. Kuithe has been named second-team All-Pac-12 three times, has 148 career receptions and had 32 straight games with a catch.”

The Kuithe file: Like Rising, Kuithe is coming off an ACL injury and his status for the opener still isn’t solidified just yet — he’s still limited, per head coach Kyle Whittingham. Kuithe is one of the most decorated returning players for the Utes in 2023, as a three-time all-Pac-12 honoree. He has nearly 1,900 receiving yards in his Utah career, to go with 20 touchdowns (16 receiving, four rushing), and is expected to fill a major role in the Utes’ offense once healthy.

Utah offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea (78) sets up to block in front of Florida defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp (94) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press

No. 89: OL Sataoa Laumea

Laumea was not ranked on last year’s list.

From ESPN: “A three-time All-Pac-12 honoree, Laumea was a first-team selection in 2022 after making 14 starts, including 13 at right tackle. He anchored a line that helped the Utes rank No. 2 in the Pac-12 in rushing.”

The Laumea file: Unlike the previous two Utes on the list, who are both seniors, Laumea is a junior this season. Laumea made first-team All-Pac-12 last season and is a three-time honoree. He’s played 33 career games for the Utes, with 31 starts — 19 at right guard, and 13 at right tackle. Along with Kuithe and fellow offensive lineman Keaton Bills, Laumea made the preseason All-Pac-12 first team.

How do Utah’s numbers compare to the rest of the Pac-12?

There are 16 Pac-12 players on ESPN’s top 100 list.

Washington leads the way with four players, including Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 6.

USC, like Utah, also has three on the list, led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner and Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall.

“He draws Patrick Mahomes comparisons and has more or less secured the No. 1 overall draft pick for next season barring some unforeseen circumstances. What can he do for an encore?” ESPN wrote of Williams.

Oregon is the lone other Pac-12 team with multiple players on the ESPN list, including quarterback Bo Nix at No. 14.